Panthers' Brian Burns playing to 'dominate,' earn extension on the field

ATLANTA -- Surrounded by television cameras and reporters for his first interview in more than a week, Brian Burns reached into his travel bag late Sunday afternoon and pulled out a copy of "An Uncommon Life," written by Hall of Fame coach Tony Dungy.

The Carolina Panthers' Pro Bowl linebacker referred to the book that Dungy says “highlights focusing on the Lord every day” as one of the many things that led him to play in Sunday’s season opener against the Atlanta Falcons, a 24-10 loss at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, despite not getting the long-term extension he so desperately wants.

Then he went out and showed why he believes he deserves to be among the highest-paid edge rushers in the NFL, collecting 1.5 sacks, a quarterback hit, a tackle for loss and a forced fumble to go with seven tackles.

He showed he could separate the business side of football from the playing side.

“I am just trying to take the next step in my game, and I want to dominate,’’ Burns said. “Coming into the first quarter, that is all that was on my mind -- and that was to dominate.’’

But the business side seemingly did bring out more emotion than even the high-spirited Burns typically shows. He was so excited after getting a sack on the game’s third play that instead of doing his signature “Spider Man’’ pose, he let out a loud roar.

“Raw emotion,’’ said Burns, who brought the pose back out after sharing a sack later in the quarter.

The emotion came out like a volcanic explosion following a week in which Burns kept quiet publicly while his representatives tried to get a deal done before the opener.

There even was a moment when Burns admitted he contemplated not playing. But in the end, Burns says the things he got from Dungy’s book and his renewed relationship with God convinced him to join his teammates for the opener.

“I spent a lot of time with myself,’’ said Burns, who chose not to practice last Monday or the Thursday before that. “I cut off the world for one important minute. I had some great advice from my friend [Panthers linebacker] Justin Houston; he gave me some great advice. Just cut off the world, and I talked to God.

“So that's what I did. And I played.’’

And Burns plans to continue playing and showcasing his talent, which could drive his asking price up even higher.

“I’m playing, you know what I’m saying?’’ Burns said. “God's got his hands on me. He can protect me. I'm playing.’’

Houston, who led the NFL with 22 sacks in 2014 as an outside linebacker for the Kansas City Chiefs, believes Burns can top his total. He didn’t rule out Burns breaking the league record of 22.5 sacks held by the New York Giants' Michael Strahan (2001) and the Pittsburgh Steelers' T.J. Watt (2021).

“If he stays focused, he definitely can get past that,’’ Houston told ESPN last week. “That’s definitely determined by a team effort, because you’ve got to be put in the right situation.

“But [with] his talent, yes, that’s easily done.’’

The Panthers aren’t close to matching what Burns wants to be paid, according to a source with direct knowledge of the contract talks. It's believed he is looking for north of $28 million but still well short of the new deal the San Francisco 49ers' Nick Bosa got on Wednesday. Bosa, the 2022 NFL Defensive Player of the Year and NFL sack leader (18.5), got a five-year, $170 million deal that averages $34 million.

Pittsburgh's Watt is now second among edge rushers with an average of $28 million a year, followed by Joey Bosa ($27 million) of the Los Angeles Chargers, Myles Garrett ($25 million) of the Cleveland Browns and Khalil Mack ($23 million) of the Chargers.

Burns reminded on Sunday he can be just as productive as those players -- and maybe more in the Panthers' new 3-4 scheme, in which outside linebackers thrive.

“Brian played like he practices," said Carolina coach Frank Reich, who has tried to separate himself from Burns’ business side. “And that's hard. He plays with something to prove out of practice every day. Did he have a little something extra to prove, given the situation? You'll have to ask him that question. But what I saw was that's how he practices.’’

What Burns has learned, though, through reflection and reading books like Dungy’s, is it takes more than sacks and putting up big numbers to live a life of significance.

That’s why he was more reflective than normal after Sunday’s game.

“I want to start off by thanking God and giving him all the glory because without him, I wouldn't be here or do anything,’’ Burns began his postgame interview. “I’ve always had a relationship with him, but through these times and what I have been going through, he has shown me a lot.

“I feel like he has really developed my [mentality] in a way where I can deal with everything.”