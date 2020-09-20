Bears' narrow victory over Giants fails to erase doubts on both sides of ball

The hapless New York Giants proved the perfect opponent for Mitchell Trubisky.

At least for the first 30 minutes, that is.

Trubisky had a sparkling first half with completions to nine different receivers and two touchdowns. The 26-year old quarterback frustrated New York’s defense at nearly every turn, including his 28-yard touchdown pass to rookie Darnell Mooney. Trubisky kept moving around in the pocket until Mooney broke in front on a Giants defender in the end zone. The Bears – behind Trubisky’s accuracy and decision – were cruising.

Mitch Trubisky once again looked great for one half, then terrible for another. AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

After halftime, the final two quarters were a completely different story.

The Bears failed to score in the second half as Trubisky tossed a pair of interceptions. The Giants were on the doorstep to win the game as time expired but Chicago hung on to win 17-13. However, a signature victory it was not.

The Bears are 2-0, yet it remains impossible to have any feel for the team. Until the offense plays four consistent quarters, the Bears will not be taken seriously.

Pivotal play: On the Bears’ opening drive, Trubisky scrambled right and floated a pass to David Montgomery who cut back inside and ran 28 yards for a touchdown. The Bears ate up 7:35 of clock and went 4-for-4 on third down. The Bears – under head coach Matt Nagy – have perpetually struggled early in games. Not on Sunday. Chicago’s first possession set the tone. The Giants – to their credit – made it interesting late, but the Bears’ fast start proved too much for New York to overcome.

Instant impact: Veteran outside linebacker Robert Quinn’s first defensive snap was a memorable one. Quinn, who the Bears deactivated last week because of an ankle injury, beat Giants rookie left tackle Andrew Thomas off the edge and knocked the ball out of New York quarterback Daniel Jones’ hands. Fellow pass rusher Khalil Mack promptly fell on the fumble and the Bears took over deep in Giants territory. It had been a rough go for Quinn, who prior to sustaining the ankle injury had been limited for virtually all of camp. The Bears were cautious with Quinn’s snaps on Sunday, but the veteran showed a glimpse of why he received a five-year contract with $30 million in guarantees.

Eye-popping stat: Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson now has at least one catch in all 74 career games he’s played in. Robinson, who is looking for a lucrative contract extension, wasted no time on Sunday. On Chicago’s third play from scrimmage, Robinson leaped in the air, extended his body and caught a 17-yard pass from Trubisky on third down. Those maximum-effort plays have become Robinson’s hallmark. The former Pro Bowler finished the game with three catches for 33 yards.

The Giants lost running back Saquon Barkley to a knee injury early in Sunday's game. AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast

Troubling trend: The Bears' defense underwhelmed again. New York lost both Saquon Barkley and Sterling Shepard to injuries yet mounted a serious comeback in the second half. The Giants drove 95 yards on 11 plays for a touchdown at the beginning of the fourth quarter. New York threatened again on the game’s final drive and could have won the game until they ran out of time. A group Nagy referred to as "the NFL’s best defense" two weeks ago should not allow that to happen.