Bears center Lucas Patrick suffers hand injury, 'no timetable' on his return

LAKE FOREST, Ill. – The Chicago Bears will be without starting center Lucas Patrick indefinitely after the 28-year-old injured his right hand during Thursday’s practice.

“The reason I'm giving that out is he is going to be out for a little bit of time, so it's not just a soft tissue injury or something where he might be out a couple days,” Bears coach Matt Eberflus said on Friday. "There is no timetable on the return."

Fifth-round rookie Doug Kramer filled in for Patrick on Thursday, and he split center reps with backup offensive lineman Sam Mustipher on Friday.

“Both those guys have done a good job with that,” Eberflus said. “It’s great competition in there. Dieter [Eiselen has] played a little bit at center. I think it’s good for those guys.”

Best of NFL Nation • Minshew's unique offseason journey

• Jacobs, Waller not focused on contracts

• Richard Sherman helps WR get Pats tryout

• Richard Seymour's Hall of Fame career

• Jets bullish on OL moves

Patrick was one of Chicago’s main additions in free agency after playing five seasons in Green Bay. He signed a two-year, $8 million contract with the Bears with the expectation of starting at center, though he also has experience playing guard.

Chicago was also without second-year offensive tackle Teven Jenkins during Friday’s practice. Jenkins is “working through something with the trainers,” according to Eberflus, who designated the former second-round pick as “day to day.”

Jenkins underwent back surgery last August and was limited to 157 snaps at left tackle as a rookie. The Bears’ previous regime drafted the former Oklahoma State product with the belief he could develop into a franchise left tackle.

Jenkins has not taken reps with the first-team offensive line since early spring workouts. He was replaced at left tackle by rookie Braxton Jones in May and spent much of OTAs and minicamp at right tackle with the second unit.