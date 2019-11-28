Bears QB Mitchell Trubisky hits nice over-the-shoulder TD pass to Jesper Horsted

DETROIT -- Chicago Bears rookie tight end Jesper Horsted’s first career NFL touchdown came at an ideal time for Chicago.

With the Bears losing by a touchdown in the third quarter, quarterback Mitchell Trubisky dropped back to pass on first-and-10 from the Lions' 18-yard line and found Horsted -- pressed into action because of injuries to Chicago’s top three tight ends -- open behind a pair of Lions defenders.

Using his outstretched arms, Horsted caught the pass but then momentarily bobbled it before he used his right hand to secure the ball to his body as he fell to the ground.

Horsted was a two-sport start at Princeton, where he also played baseball.