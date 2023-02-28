Bears GM stands firm on Justin Fields, confirms leaning toward trading No. 1 pick

Mel Kiper explains how the Chicago Bears can trade down in the 2023 NFL draft and still select Kiper's best player, DL Jalen Carter. (1:09)

INDIANAPOLIS – One day after ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported the Chicago Bears are leaning toward trading the No. 1 pick in the draft, Bears general manager Ryan Poles explained why that strategy makes the most sense.

It reflects the Bears’ confidence in quarterback Justin Fields, who made enough improvement in his second season to let the Bears consider trading the No. 1 pick to a quarterback-needy team, moving down to address a position of need, likely the defensive line, while acquiring more draft capital.

“We’ve always leaned [towards trading back from No. 1] because Justin did some really good things,” Poles said Tuesday from the scouting combine. “I’m excited about where his game is going to go, but at the same time, when you sit in our situation at one overall, you have to do your due diligence, you have to investigate everything, you have to spend time with those guys just to make sure we’re making the right decision.

“What’s important to me, and I think everyone knows me by now and how I want to treat our players, we’ll be in communication with Justin along the way just to make sure that he knows what we’re doing and nothing is a surprise to him.”

The most recent mock draft of ESPN football analyst Mel Kiper was published Tuesday and had the Bears trading down twice and picking Georgia defensive lineman Jalen Carter with the fourth pick.

Kiper has quarterbacks going in the first two picks and three of the first five, so the Bears seemingly have plenty of suitors for that top slot. But it also means there are some quality QB prospects at the top of the board.

“Like I said, we are going to do our homework on this class,” Poles said, “and if something changes, and I'll use the same statement, we have to be blown away to say 'You know what? I think [drafting a quarterback] is what is best for our organization.'”

So far this offseason, the general manager said he’s had “starter conversations” about potential trades scenarios but nothing concrete involving the No. 1 pick, nor have teams inquired about whether Fields would be available.

“Justin had a really good year last year,” Bears coach Matt Eberflus said. “We’re excited where his progress is. And just like everybody else, he’s working to improve his game as well as the football team’s.”

While trades that shake up the draft order typically don’t come to fruition until weeks after the combine, Poles said there could be a scenario that benefits the Bears to move the No. 1 pick ahead of free agency, which begins on March 15, particularly if a deal comes through that would give the Bears a “clearer view” of their needs.

“There are some scenarios that might benefit us to move before free agency opens, potentially, but again when we get back with all the information that we’ve gathered from here I think we’ll have a better direction,” Poles said. “There’s scenarios where you could add players as well, potentially, which again, gives you some clarity on what you want to do in the draft and free agency.”