Brandon Wilson opens the Bengals' game with a 92-yard kickoff return TD

BALTIMORE — The Cincinnati Bengals didn’t waste any time getting on the board in Sunday’s game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Brandon Wilson took the opening kickoff all the way back for a 92-yard touchdown. It was Cincinnati’s first kickoff return since 2008 and the first one Baltimore had allowed since 2011.

Cincinnati came close to ending the drought earlier this season. Darius Phillips appeared to have a return TD in the Bengals’ Week 3 loss to Buffalo. However, a hotly disputed holding penalty negated the score.