Cleveland Browns finally show off their much-hyped offense

Nick Chubb goes off for three touchdowns against the Ravens, including an 88-yarder in the fourth quarter. (1:08)

BALTIMORE -- Finally, the Cleveland Browns offense we’ve all been waiting to see.

After the slow start to this season offensively, Cleveland exploded Sunday at M&T Bank Stadium on the way to a convincing 40-25 victory over the Baltimore Ravens.

With wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. being held to a career-low two receptions, Cleveland running back Nick Chubb and wide receiver Jarvis Landry powered the offensive eruption.

Chubb finished with 165 yards and three touchdowns on 20 carries, becoming the first Cleveland ball-carrier in a decade to rush for as many yards and touchdowns in the same game.

NFL Scores and Standings Everything you need this week:

• Full schedule » | Standings »

• Depth charts for every team »

• Transactions and top news »

• Projected 2020 NFL draft order »

More NFL coverage »

Landry gave the passing game a jolt with 167 receiving yards, although he then left the game in the second half with a concussion.

The win over Baltimore gives the Browns their first AFC North divisional lead in five years. Cleveland hasn't won a divisional title in 30 years, the longest drought in the NFL.

Pivotal play: After the Ravens had trimmed Cleveland’s lead to 24-18 on a touchdown and 2-point conversion in the fourth quarter, Chubb responded on the ensuing play with a back-breaking 88-yard touchdown. Off a single cut, Chubb dashed untouched into the end zone.

Eye-popping NextGen Stat: Chubb reached a maximum speed of 21.95 miles per hour on the 88-yard touchdown run, the second-fastest speed a ball-carrier has been timed at this season.

Promising trend: Coming into the weekend, Landry ranked 147th in the NFL in receptions per target. Against the Ravens, the Browns finally got Landry involved, as he turned a team-high 10 targets into eight receptions. On his 65-yard reception alone, Landry gained more yards after the catch, 58, than he had the entire season before then. Landry was too talented to remain dormant, especially with OBJ commanding attention from the other side. Assuming the concussion injury doesn’t keep him out for long, Landry figures to be a problem for opposing defenses moving forward.

QB breakdown: After facing heavy criticism all week, Baker Mayfield responded with his sharpest performance of the season. He completed 20 of 30 passes for 342 yards. His touchdown pass to tight end Ricky Seals-Jones made Mayfield the only quarterback other than Kurt Warner to throw at least one touchdown pass in 17 games to begin a career. Mayfield also took only one sack, as the Browns racked up 12 first downs through the air.