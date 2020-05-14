Projecting Browns' offensive depth chart: Additions bolster Nick Chubb

The NFL draft is over and free agency has wound down. With the dust beginning to settle on roster changes, and the Cleveland Browns in the middle of their virtual offseason, here's a projection of where their offensive depth chart stands (starters in bold):

QB: Baker Mayfield, Case Keenum

Every major move the Browns made this offseason was all about helping Mayfield. That included signing Keenum to a three-year deal with $10 million guaranteed to serve as Mayfield's veteran sounding board, as well as his backup.

RB: Nick Chubb, Kareem Hunt

Besides Mayfield, the other big beneficiary to Cleveland's upgrade on the offensive line is Chubb. After placing second in the NFL in rushing last year, Chubb is poised to challenge for the rushing title in his third season, especially out of Kevin Stefanski's two tight end, run-heavy attack. It will be interesting to see how the new regime utilizes Hunt, whom the team brought back on a second-round tender. Look for him to be lining up all over the field once again.

The Browns' Nick Chubb (1,494 yards) finished second in the NFL in rushing last season to the Titans' Derrick Henry (1,540). Mark Goldman/Icon Sportswire

FB: Andy Janovich

The most underrated addition the Browns made could have the biggest impact at the goal line, where Cleveland struggled to punch in the ball last season.

WR: Odell Beckham Jr. , Rashard Higgins

WR: Jarvis Landry, Donovan Peoples-Jones OR Damion Ratley

OBJ and Landry should feast off the heavy dose of play-action the Browns will be setting up off what should be an imposing running game. That is, if they're finally healthy. Fan favorite Higgins is back after taking less money to return to Cleveland. Given how often the Browns will be in two-tight end sets, the No. 3 receiver won't be as critical as it was last year. But after falling out of favor with the coaching staff last year, Higgins is primed to return to that role.

TE: Austin Hooper, Harris Bryant

TE: David Njoku, Pharaoh Brown

Including Stephen Carlson, the Browns suddenly have the potential to be sneaky deep at tight end. And nobody in the NFL used multiple tight ends at the same time last year more than Stefanski (57%).

LT: Jedrick Wills, Kendall Lamm OR Alex Taylor

The overall success of the Cleveland offense figures to hinge heavily on whether Wills can make the seamless transition from right tackle, where he protected the blindside of lefty Tua Tagovailoa. The Browns could add a veteran on the cheap as a stopgap option, but ultimately Wills is the future -- and the present. With his length and athleticism, Taylor was an intriguing undrafted free-agent signing out of South Carolina State and could go grow into a rotation player.

2020 Free Agency | Browns What you need to know about the Cleveland Browns: • Browns' free-agent signings »

• Tracker: Latest signings and news »

• Barnwell's grades » | Top 100 FAs »

• Free-agency coverage » | More NFL »

LG: Joel Bitonio, Drew Forbes OR Chris Hubbard

Bitonio is the anchor of what could be the most improved offensive line in the league. The new coaching staff still sees potential in Forbes, whom former GM John Dorsey took in the sixth round last year. Forbes had a promising training camp before suffering a knee injury late in the preseason.

C: JC Tretter, Nick Harris

Tretter has been an absolute ironman for the Browns, starting every game since joining Cleveland in 2017. But grabbing Harris in the fifth round gave the Browns some much-needed depth on the inside. Harris himself started 42 career games in college at Washington.

RG: Wyatt Teller, Drew Forbes OR Chris Hubbard

The biggest question mark on the offense, Teller figures to get the first crack after starting the final nine games at right guard last season once he took over for Eric Kush. Hubbard, however, could be a starting option here if Teller falters.

RT: Jack Conklin, Chris Hubbard

Along with Hooper, Conklin was Cleveland's prized acquisition and was at the top of its board going into free agency. Not only did he boast the top pass block win rate of any right tackle in the league last year, he can be a mauler in the run game. His arrival allows Hubbard, who took a pay cut to return, to fall back into a more fitting a role as a versatile sixth man off the bench up front.