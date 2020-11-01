Weather, Myles Garrett injury doom Browns in low-scoring loss

Derek Carr throws the low pass to Hunter Renfrow, who hauls it in for the four-yard touchdown. (0:44)

CLEVELAND -- The Lake Erie weather hampered the Cleveland Browns' offense. And an injury to Myles Garrett defanged its defense.

Battling 35 mph winds, along with rain and sleet, the Browns failed to punch the ball into the end zone a week after losing Odell Beckham Jr. to a season-ending knee injury.

And with Garrett struggling with his own ankle injury, effectively reducing him to a third-down pass-rushing specialist, the Browns' defense couldn't get off the field, either.

As a result, the Las Vegas Raiders controlled the line of scrimmage, the time of possession and the game overall on the way to a 16-6 victory at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Follow the NFL all season long Everything you need this week:

• Full schedule » | Standings »

• Depth charts for every team »

• Transactions » | Injuries »

• Football Power Index rankings »

More NFL coverage »

The Raiders grinded out 22 first downs, scoring points on their final four drives, while holding on to the ball for more than 37 minutes, compared to Cleveland's 22.

Garrett, who was limited all week in practice and even went into the injury tent in the second quarter, tried to play. But after limping around throughout the first half, the Browns tried to save him for key downs. Garrett, who entered the weekend leading the NFL with nine sacks, finished the game without a sack for the first time since Week 1. Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said postgame that Garrett will get an MRI for a knee injury.

Offensively, Browns receivers dropped five of Baker Mayfield's passes -- the most drops by Cleveland since Week 6 of the 2018 season. The Browns also produced just 92 yards in the first half, their fewest in a first half since 2018, as well.

Pivotal play: Jarvis Landry appeared to haul in a 20-yard touchdown from Mayfield down the sidelines. But the catch, which Landry bobbled on the way down, was overturned, forcing Cleveland to settle for another field goal.

Describe the game in two words: Stodgy slog. The Browns had few plays offensively of note, while the Raiders did their damage keeping drives alive by going 10 of 16 on third and fourth down.

Silver lining: With several of Cleveland's stars ailing, including Garrett, Mayfield (ribs), Landry (ribs), tight end Austin Hooper (who didn’t play for the second straight week due to an appendectomy) and running back Nick Chubb (out since Week 4 with a knee injury), the bye couldn't come at a better time for the Browns.