CLEVELAND -- Wyatt Teller is getting married. And the Browns' right guard proposed at midfield of FirstEnergy Stadium earlier this week.

Teller's new fiancée, Carly Austin Whiting, broke the news on her Instagram account Tuesday night.

Among the first to congratulate her was Emily Mayfield, quarterback Baker Mayfield's wife.

Teller is currently out with an ankle injury, but is also having a breakout season with the Browns, as Cleveland boasts one of the top offensive lines in the league.