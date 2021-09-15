'It takes a village': How Browns QB Baker Mayfield remade his body after a disastrous 2019

Stephen A. Smith says there's a lot to be encouraged about despite the Browns' loss to the Chiefs. (1:59)

BEREA, Ohio -- Two years ago, on Monday Night Football against the San Francisco 49ers, Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield tried to escape the pocket to heave a pass downfield. But as he lumbered to his right, Nick Bosa easily tracked him from behind to force him into an intentional grounding penalty.

Bosa, an Ohio State alum, then rubbed in the domination, mimicking Mayfield’s famous 2017 flag plant in Ohio Stadium to celebrate the big play. Just as the flag plant following the win over the Buckeyes defined Mayfield’s brash college career at Oklahoma, Bosa’s mocking of it underscored the Browns quarterback’s struggles in 2019.

That season, Mayfield was consistently unable to evade the rush to deliver completions. Though his offensive line was of little help, Mayfield was sacked 40 times, second-most in the AFC. He also threw 21 interceptions. His footwork was a mess, and he couldn’t get set up quickly enough to aim passes at open receivers.

Mayfield knew he needed a change. More specifically, a physical transformation, which would require an overhaul of his offseason regimen and daily eating habits. He said then he felt too slow and too heavy. And, among other reasons, his performance suffered.

A year and a half later, after a drastic recommitment to eating smarter and exercising harder, Mayfield is in the best shape of his career.

He’s reduced his body fat from 18 to 11%. He lost 14 pounds despite adding four pounds of muscle, and now weighs 214, which is lighter than what his listed weight was at Oklahoma. He can do almost twice as many push-ups in one stint as before (45 from 25). And he’s hit new personal highs in everything from squats to the vertical jump.

His performance on the field has taken a leap as well. Mayfield finished the 2020 season top 10 in QBR (65.5) while guiding the Browns to the postseason for the first time since 2002. He cut his interception total down to eight and took only 26 sacks, thanks also to a far better offensive line.

Cleveland’s opening drive in Sunday’s Week 1 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs -- a game in which he went toe-to-toe with 2019 MVP Patrick Mahomes -- was the most recent example of how far Mayfield has come.

He danced away from an edge rusher to dump off a completion to tight end Austin Hooper; juked through pressure to reel off a 7-yard run; then, rolling left, effortlessly flipped his hips around to deliver a 22-yard strike to Anthony Schwartz across the field on a third down, setting up an eventual Browns touchdown.

The results of his offseason regimen are clear to see. Yet for all the effort he’s put in and discipline he’s maintained, Mayfield didn’t get to this point on his own. Strength coach C.J. McFarland, nutritionist Angie Asche, as well as his brother -- and workout partner -- Matt, and wife, Emily, have all played leading roles in his success story.

“It definitely takes a village, there’s no doubt about that,” Baker said last week. “C.J. has been great for my offseason routine, and Angie, diet-wise, has been unbelievable, as well. ... Going to workouts with your brother every morning in the offseason has been pretty fun. And then coming home and having a home-cooked meal is pretty nice, too.

“I’ve never been in it by myself.”

After an overhaul of his offseason training regimen and daily eating habits, Baker Mayfield is in the best shape of his career. Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

'It’s definitely noticeable'

After the 2019 season, Matt, Baker’s older brother, connected him with McFarland, then a strength coach in Austin, Texas, and former world champion powerlifter. These past two offseasons, the Mayfield brothers met at McFarland’s gym four mornings a week for grueling two-hour workouts.

“I was looking for a place to work out, but more importantly Baker was going to be looking for a place to work out,” said Matt, who’d heard about McFarland through a friend. “We realized pretty quickly C.J. knew what the hell he was doing.”

Baker and his brother began training at McFarland’s gym in early June 2020. Their mornings featured a focus on powerlifting to strengthen Baker’s core. Lower-body lifts took place Mondays and Fridays, with upper body work coming Tuesdays and Thursdays. McFarland also designed lifts specifically around protecting Baker’s right throwing shoulder. Dumbbell rows supplanted bench press, redistributing stress away from the shoulder. To strengthen and stabilize it, McFarland had Baker do single-arm dumbbell presses and a multitude of resistance-band exercises.

Baker's Offseason Lifts • Back squat of 315 pounds plus 80 pounds in chains (three sets of three reps)



• Single-arm dumbbell bench of 72.5 pounds (three sets of eight reps for each arm)



• Bulgarian split squat with 95 pounds in each hand (four reps for each leg)



• Box jump of 36 inches with 35 pounds in each hand (four sets of three reps)

Additionally, McFarland tailored the conditioning to mimic a football play, with quick bursts lasting up to 10 seconds, followed by 30 seconds of rest.

“That would be him going back to the huddle, calling the play, getting set again,” McFarland said.

In his eighth week of working with McFarland, Baker flew to Cleveland for some commercial shoots prior to the start of training camp.

“One of the first things he told me was that when he got back to Cleveland, he was smoking everybody in the conditioning test and doing extremely well,” McFarland said. “I know from that he felt really good and peaked perfectly in time for the preseason.”

Baker responded with his bounce-back year in 2020, and says he feels even better in 2021, following 16 more weeks training with McFarland this past offseason.

“I try not to tell him how much better he looks, because obviously I don't want to add to his ego,” joked McFarland, who’s since taken an internship on the LSU strength staff, meaning the Mayfield brothers will need a new place to train next offseason. “But he’s a ton stronger and more powerful than he was last season.”

Baker says he can feel that difference, especially when making sudden, explosive actions. He also feels more efficient with his movement within the pocket, which has continued to sharpen his throwing mechanics and footwork.

“It’s definitely noticeable,” Matt said, comparing his brother’s shape to just last season.

“The explosiveness, you saw some of it last year, you’re going to see even more of it this year.”

Baker Mayfield had lifts designed specifically for protecting right throwing shoulder. C.J. McFarland

'The diet just becomes your lifestyle'

Baker played the 2019 season at the heaviest weight of his career. Some of that was by design. But some if it was not. He had gotten married that summer, and various injuries prevented him from conditioning frequently once the season started. Playing heavy messed with his footwork and sapped his ability to escape the pocket.

When he started training with McFarland in 2020, Baker weighed over 227 pounds.

Browns coach Kevin Stefanski and offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt challenged him to get lighter over the offseason. That prompted his wife, Emily, to introduce him to Asche, a college friend of hers from the University of Nebraska.

Baker's Daily Meal Plan Breakfast: Eggs with bell peppers and spinach, fresh fruit and turkey bacon or overnight oats.



Lunch: 10 ounces of lean protein, one cup of either quinoa, rice, potatoes or sweet potatoes and 1.5 cups of vegetables cooked in avocado or olive oil.



Snacks: Shakes made with protein powder, leafy greens, unsweetened almond milk, nut butter, creatine and fruit, with oats added on heavy training days.



Dinner: Honey garlic chicken tights, Mexican chicken casserole, turkey taco bowls or teriyaki lean beef stir fry.

Asche gave Baker a seven-page assessment to complete and examined his bloodwork to determine if there were any deficiencies in his diet. From there, she formulated a plan to improve his body composition.

“There weren’t things in his diet like quinoa or sweet potatoes, so I just tried to add a lot more nourishing foods, to get more of those micronutrients and things like vitamins and minerals, things that were going to aid in recovery,” Asche said.

“But really, it was just understanding portioning for him. He can still have his Mexican food, he can still have tequila every now and then. It’s really the portion size that is going to make or break those body composition goals.”

As Asche reconstructed Baker’s diet, it was Emily who enforced it, preparing the meals, especially the dinners, according to Asche’s specifications and Baker’s tastes.

“He's not a big fish guy,” Asche said. “Salmon is not something I ever put on any of the weekly meal plans.”

Baker, however, can tolerate cod. Stir-fried vegetables and honey chicken thighs have become hits in the Mayfield household. Asche also regularly includes Mexican dishes like burrito bowls in the plan to satisfy Baker’s cravings.

“After a while, the diet just becomes your lifestyle,” Asche said. “It’s something that he just does now.”

Mayfield and his brother Matt trained at C.J. McFarland's gym in Austin, Texas, four mornings a week during the past two offseasons. C.J. McFarland

'That's the kind of performance you get'

Flashing his newfound fluidity on the move, Mayfield finished 5-for-5 passing for 94 yards on play-action throws, and 5-for-5 for 101 yards against the blitz in Cleveland’s dazzling first half against the Chiefs.

“He’s done an outstanding job of getting his body ready,” Van Pelt said. “He did it last year, as well. And it’s showing up in his quickness. ... the footwork. He’s made leaps in that way, especially under center with what we ask him to do in the drop-back game. He’s made big strides.”

Despite the eventual loss Kansas City, the Browns showed they have the potential to hang with the NFL’s best. Those little things that have led to Baker’s new body are one big reason why.

“When you put together all of the components -- the training, eating properly, sleeping properly,” McFarland said, “that’s what makes the Cleveland Browns go back to the playoffs for the first time in two decades.

“When you put the entire thing together, the way Baker has, that’s the kind of performance you get.”