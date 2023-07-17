Cleveland Browns training camp preview: Has the defense improved?

WHITE SULPHER SPRINGS, W. Va. -- The Cleveland Browns open their 2023 NFL training camp Friday at the Greenbrier in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia. Here’s a closer look at a few storylines:

Biggest question: Will quarterback Deshaun Watson return to passing-leader form?

Watson struggled in his debut season in Cleveland. He served an 11-game suspension for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy by committing sexual assault, as defined by the NFL, against massage therapists. When he returned for the last six games, he ranked just 26th in the league in QBR (38.3) over that span. During Cleveland’s minicamp in June, however, the 2020 NFL passing champ said he’d regained his confidence.

Underscored by the record $230 million fully guaranteed contract they handed him, the Browns have gambled that Watson can return to being one of league’s top quarterbacks. If he regains that previous form, Cleveland could become a legitimate Super Bowl contender. If he can’t, the Watson trade could turn into an unmitigated disaster that will hamper the franchise for years to come.

Most impactful offseason addition: Defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz.

The Browns made several aggressive moves to upgrade a defense that underwhelmed last season. They signed safety Juan Thornhill and defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson in free agency; they also traded for Pro Bowl pass-rusher Za'Darius Smith. But Cleveland’s most impactful addition could prove to be Schwartz, who’s been tasked with turning around a defense that ranked 19th in efficiency in 2022.

Schwartz hasn’t been shy about his plans. He’ll be sending at least five pass-rushers on almost every snap. And he’ll be asking his talented cornerback trio of Denzel Ward, Martin Emerson Jr. and Greg Newsome II to hold up in man coverage. The goal? Create far more sacks, tackles for loss and turnovers than the Browns have produced in recent seasons. Under Schwartz, Cleveland is hoping that forcing negative plays will soon be its hallmark.

Can special teams finally be special again?

After another subpar season on special teams, the Browns moved on from longtime special teams coordinator Mike Priefer and replaced him with former Cleveland special teams standout, Bubba Ventrone. In the four seasons Ventrone played for the Browns (2009-12), special teams was a calling card for the team, headlined by returner Josh Cribbs and kicker Phil Dawson, both All-Pros. The Browns have another talented kicker they drafted in the fourth round last year in Cade York, as well as multiple intriguing options to return kicks and punts. If Ventrone can put it all together on special teams, Cleveland could boast an edge it hasn’t had in years.

Training camp is a success if … The Browns begin the season ready to play.

The Browns might have one of the league’s easier schedules overall. But the first month of the slate figures to be critical. Cleveland opens at home against Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals. That’s followed by a Monday Night Football bout against the rival Pittsburgh Steelers. Two weeks after that, the Browns face their other AFC North foe, the Baltimore Ravens. The Browns can gain an early stranglehold on the division. They could also find themselves in a deep hole right off the bat. Because they’re playing in the Hall of Fame game, the Browns will have an extra daunting and long training camp. How coach Kevin Stefanski balances keeping his players from getting worn out physical and mentally and getting them ready for the early gauntlet will be paramount.