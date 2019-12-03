Cowboys' Dak Prescott: Time for talk is over, 'I'm going to do more'

Mike Greenberg, Rex Ryan and Dan Orlovsky agree that the Eagles losing to the Dolphins will help Jason Garrett keep his job with the Cowboys. (1:02)

FRISCO, Texas -- Leading a 6-6 team that has lost six of its past nine, Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is done with the speeches.

"When it's times like this, it's more lead by example. Talk is cheap, right?" Prescott said. "We've talked a lot. We've talked a bunch and got ourselves right to where we are. In a moment like this, I say hell with the talking and I'm going to do more. I'm going to work harder. And if you're a young guy looking for somebody to figure it out, how to do it, yeah, look at me and some of these other guys because that's exactly what we're doing -- putting our head down focusing and doubling down on ourselves."

As the Cowboys prepare for Thursday's game at the Chicago Bears (8:20 p.m. ET, Fox), Prescott wants his teammates to follow his lead.

NFL on ESPN+ Relive the NFL's greatest games, original series and more. Watch on ESPN+

"I've faced adversity a lot in my life, on and off the field, and at this moment I'm just doubling down on myself and my teammates," Prescott said. "I've got confidence in what I can do and what these guys around me can do and hope they're looking my way."

Prescott placed a big bet on himself at the start of the season when he opted not to accept a mega-contract extension from the Cowboys and instead to play on the final year of his rookie deal at $2 million. He has responded with the best season of his career, leading the NFL in passing yards and second in touchdown passes.

After the Thanksgiving loss to the Buffalo Bills at home, Dallas defensive end Michael Bennett spoke so loudly in the locker room after the game it could be heard out in the hallway.

Prescott said he spoke briefly at Sunday's walk-through.

He acknowledged that speeches "have their times, but if you need to be fired up at 6-6, this isn't the locker room for you."

Prescott's past two games have not been ideal. He has turned the ball over three times, and the Cowboys have scored two touchdowns.

"Just to get back to work, that's what he does. He does that as well as anybody I've been around. Handle the success. Handle the adversity. Handle the wins. Handle the losses," Cowboys coach Jason Garrett said of Prescott. "His mindset, his mentality every day just to come in here and be his best and get better is as good as anybody I've been around. So, he continues to do that. He's a great leader for our football team."

Get the best of ESPN sent to your inbox The ESPN Daily delivers the biggest sports news and moments every weekday. Sign me up! Email:

Tight end Jason Witten said Prescott's positive attitude rubs off on the rest of the team.

"I mean the sign of a great leader is the ability to be able to connect with guys and they look to you to lead," Witten said. "He's always very positive, starts with himself when he evaluates and he's accountable. When you're quarterback does that, I think it's a lot easier for everybody else to fall in line and feel good about what's going to happen because of his approach and mindset."

Prescott said the Cowboys are "fortunate, lucky, whatever you want to call it," to be in the position they are after 12 games. He does not believe the expectations weighed on the team at any point of the season.

"I know my expectations for myself and for this team [are] probably higher than anybody outside of this locker room, so can't say it's weighed on us," Prescott said. "Obviously, it hasn't gone the way we wanted it to. But as I just said, we're still in a position that things are still in front of us, so it's about focusing on now and not looking too far ahead and trying to get there right now. It's taking care of this day and doing it the best way we can."