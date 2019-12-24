Win or lose Sunday, Cowboys heading into an offseason of major change

Stephen A. Smith does celebratory laps around the studio and brings a gift for the Cowboys fans after Dallas' loss to the Eagles. (1:10)

FRISCO, Texas -- A Dallas Cowboys season that started with promise has been reduced to this: Beat the Washington Redskins (3-12) on Sunday and hope the New York Giants (4-11) beat the Philadelphia Eagles.

With Dallas at 7-8 with a game to play, this situation is not what anybody associated with the Cowboys had in mind before the 2019 NFL season began.

"Don't fold. Everyone is gonna want to divide us. Don't fold," Cowboys defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence said. "We're going out to play this last game, and we're gonna win this m-----f-----."

Cowboys' Unrestricted Free Agents (24) OFFENSE

QB Dak Prescott | WR Tavon Austin

WR Randall Cobb| WR Amari Cooper

TE Jason Witten | C Joe Looney

G Xavier Su'a-Filo DEFENSE

DL Michael Bennett | DT Maliek Collins

DT Christian Covington | DE Kerry Hyder

DE Robert Quinn | LB Malcolm Smith

LB Sean Lee | LB Justin March

LB Joe Thomas | CB Anthony Brown

S Kavon Frazier | CB C.J. Goodwin

S Jeff Heath | CB Byron Jones

S Darian Thompson SPECIALISTS

K Kai Forbath | LS L.P. Ladouceur Note: Tackle Cameron Fleming and fullback Jamize Olawale could become unrestricted free agents if the Cowboys don't pick up their 2020 options.

There was a sense of despair in the locker room after the 17-9 loss to the Eagles on Sunday. Gone was the feeling of controlling their playoff fate. Gone was the thought of a fairy-tale Super Bowl run.

Instead, a sobering reality is setting in: Change is coming.

Jason Garrett's job status has been an ongoing discussion since Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones opted not to offer the coach a contract extension after he directed Dallas out of a 3-5 hole and to the playoffs in 2018. Perhaps it would be symbolic if the Cowboys finish with an 8-8 record in Garrett's final season, given that they opened his coaching tenure with three straight .500 finishes.

But the pending changes go beyond Garrett. Eighteen of the 25 assistant coaches, including passing game coordinator Kris Richard and defensive coordinator Rod Marinelli, have expiring contracts. Offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, offensive line coach Marc Colombo, quarterbacks coach Jon Kitna and receivers coach Sanjay Lal are among those signed at least through 2020, but there is no guarantee that they will return under a new head coach.

On the player side, the number is more alarming because up to 26 players could be unrestricted free agents (UFAs). Although roster turnover is a constant year to year, that is a staggering number.

Cornerback Byron Jones, a 2015 first-round draft pick by the Cowboys, could be playing for another team in 2020. Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Some of those players, such as quarterback Dak Prescott and wide receiver Amari Cooper, will not be going anywhere.

If there is not an extension of the NFL collective bargaining agreement, the Cowboys can use the franchise and transition tags on both players in 2020. If there is a new CBA before March, the Cowboys can use only one designation, and that would likely be the franchise tag on Prescott, which would cost $27 million to $37 million.

The goal, however, is to sign both Prescott and Cooper to multiyear deals. Of course, that was the Cowboys' goal last offseason as well.

But what about Byron Jones, the Cowboys' top cornerback? Although he has gone 39 games without an interception, he is a valuable asset because of his cover skills. Team sack leader Robert Quinn, who has 10.5 sacks and will turn 30 years old in May, will likely command more than the Cowboys can afford.

Linebacker Sean Lee has shown that he can still make plays if he is managed properly during the week of practice and in games. He could be a valuable contributor to a defense looking for veteran leadership. Defensive end Michael Bennett has committed too many penalties since his acquisition in a trade, but he can play multiple spots up front. There is a question as to whether Bennett, 34, wants to play another season.

Defensive tackle Maliek Collins is 24, but the thought has been that he will make more money elsewhere, even if he has not had the season some predicted. Folks have wanted to replace safety Jeff Heath the past few years, but the Cowboys' defense has not been the same when he is off the field.

On offense, will tight end Jason Witten return, or does he want to return? He has been productive and played fewer snaps after his year off while in the ESPN analyst chair, but he will turn 38 in May, and Blake Jarwin, who will be a restricted free agent, has progressed.

No. 3 receiver Randall Cobb has been a valuable asset. Backup linemen Xavier Su'a-Filo, Joe Looney and Cameron Fleming have played valuable roles as spot starters the past two years. All three of them could be free agents if the Cowboys don't exercise the 2020 option on Fleming's contract. Fullback Jamize Olawale also has an option that would need to be exercised.

All three specialists -- LP Ladouceur, Chris Jones and Kai Forbath -- have expiring deals. Ladouceur passed Witten for the team record for consecutive games played in team history (236) against the Eagles and is likely to return on a one-year deal. Jones' punting has been inconsistent, ranking last in gross and net averages, but he has been playing with an abdomen injury. Forbath has not missed a kick in his two games and could return for an offseason competition at the position.

Jones used the contract year of coaches and players as a motivational tactic, believing that he would get their best because they needed it.

That hasn't happened, and the Cowboys are about to enter an offseason of major change.