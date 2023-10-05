Dak Prescott 'confident in what we've got' with 49ers on deck

Stephen A. Smith can't help but laugh at the thought of the Cowboys being exposed in their matchup vs. the 49ers. (2:18)

FRISCO, Texas – The Dak Prescott who will play Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers for the Dallas Cowboys is different than the Prescott who played against them the last two seasons in the playoffs.

Says who? Prescott.

"We're confident in what we've got," Prescott said ahead of Sunday's Week 5 matchup against the 4-0 Niners (8:20 p.m. ET, Levi's Stadium, NBC). "Yeah, there's a lot of good that's going to come from this and come from the changes versus the past year of playing against these guys. For one, my play. Simple as that. Go back and turn on that tape. I wasn't my best in either of those games and wasn't close to it. The last one, 2-3 plays away from winning that game and that game being a different score."

In the 2021 wild-card round, Prescott completed 23 of 43 passes for 254 yards with a touchdown pass and a interception in a 23-17 Cowboys' loss that ended with Prescott unable to spike the ball to attempt a final play. In January, he was intercepted twice and threw for just 206 yards in a 19-12 loss in the divisional round.

Through four games this season, Prescott has thrown for 908 yards on 97-of-136 passing and has been intercepted just once after tying for the NFL lead last year with 15 in 12 starts.

Prescott understands the importance of staying mistake-free Sunday.

"That's kind of what we're hanging our hat on to starting off this season is taking care of the ball, defense getting the ball," Prescott said. "When you play a team like this that has a powerful offense that has a fundamental defense, you can't give them any extra plays. So just as meaningful as any other game or more meaningful when you think about the explosiveness they have on the other side of the ball."

After last week's 38-3 win against the New England Patriots, Prescott said the playoff losses have served as motivation every day as he prepared for this season.

"No. 1, yes, we all clearly understand how the season ended, the offseason went into that, the changes, but I'd would say nothing has really changed with him because he’s always been so driven," coach Mike McCarthy said. "I think if anything, he's being smarter, more experienced, maybe not trying to do too much.

"But I think what he's been asked to do, especially with his connection to the perimeter (players), starting way back in the spring and throughout the summer, I've really liked how that group has come together, the protection responsibility. He's got a lot more on his plate than he has in the past. He's crushed that. I give him an A for that. He’s just met every challenge like he always has."

The Cowboys have not shied away from the importance of Sunday's game, despite it just being early October. San Francisco and the Philadelphia Eagles are the only remaining undefeated teams through four weeks. The Cowboys' lone loss came in Week 3 at the Arizona Cardinals, so potentially falling behind the Eagles in the NFC East race and the Niners in the race for the No. 1 seed by two games could be difference-making come January.

"This game's got a lot of good that can come from it. It means more than just one game," Prescott said. "You got to treat it as one game. At the end of the day it would just be one game. But understanding these guys are undefeated in the conference, fighting for a one seed, always trying to get every game that you can.

"You don't go into any game, thinking that, 'We don't need this one,' or 'This one is as big as that one,' but from a team that's been consistent in the past few years, knocked us out of playoffs in last few years, there's a lot that we can gain from this win that makes it definitely more than just one game."