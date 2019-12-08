Broncos' offense shows rare life under Drew Lock

Drew Lock has a monstrous first half with 235 yards passing and three touchdowns, as the Broncos lead the Texans 31-3 at the half. (1:05)

HOUSTON -- Maybe not "Infinity and Beyond," but Broncos rookie quarterback Drew Lock's historical day Sunday kept the Denver Broncos' slim hopes alive to finish a season at the .500 mark after an 0-4 start.

With Lock behind center for just his second career start -- his first start on the road -- the Broncos' offense rumbled to life Sunday as Denver scored more than 24 points for the first time in more than 400 days with a 38-17 victory over the Houston Texans.

Lock, whose large wristband with the playcalls typed on it has inspired teammates to call him Buzz Lightyear, finished 22-of-27 for 309 yards and three touchdowns. The second-round pick by the Broncos (42nd overall) in last April's draft, has now thrown five touchdown passes combined in his first two starts as the Broncos have won both games and are now 5-8, 5-4 since their 0-4 start.

At one point the rookie even broke out a Buzz Lightyear touchdown celebration as if he had a laser in the wristband.

The Broncos led 38-3 early in the third quarter and overall Denver's point total was the team's highest since a 45-10 victory over the Arizona Cardinals Oct. 18, 2018. Sunday's win was the first time the Broncos had a defensive touchdown in any game since that win over the Cardinals.

Lock is the fourth Broncos' rookie quarterback to throw for at least 300 yards in a game. The guy who drafted him -- John Elway -- has the team's single-game rookie passing record with 345 yards against the Baltimore Ravens in 1983.

Lock also became the first rookie in NFL history have at least 300 yards passing and three touchdowns in his first road start.

The Broncos used a variety of personnel groupings, including plenty of two-tight end and two-back looks to keep the Texans' pass rush away from Lock, who did his part with plenty of quick decisions. The Broncos scored on their first five possessions of the game, including their opening possession as well as their first possession of the second half.

Lock had 96 yards passing by the end of the first quarter, 235 yards passing by halftime. Rookie tight end Noah Fant, who later left the game with a foot injury, also had his second 100-yard receiving game of the season, including a 14-yard touchdown catch in the first quarter.

Lock completed passes to nine different receivers in the first half and did not throw his third incompletion in the game until there was 1:56 remaining in the first half. His only major mistake was a throw into double coverage late in the third quarter as Texans safety Tashaun Gipson Sr. intercepted Lock with 2 minutes, 37 seconds left in the third quarter.

Overall, Lock stayed composed against a defensive coaching staff that has man-handled rookie quarterbacks in the past. Coming into the day Texans defensive coordinator Romeo Crennel's teams were 11-1 against rookie quarterbacks.