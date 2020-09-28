South Park cut-outs spread across five sections at Broncos game

DENVER -- Cartman, Stan, Kenny, Chef, Towelie, Satan and yes, even Mr. Hanky, were among those in attendance at Sunday's Denver Broncos game.

Those South Park characters were among more than 1,800 cutouts from the long-running Comedy Central series in the seats of the south stands at Empower Field at Mile High during the game against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The animated series, created by Trey Parker and Matt Stone, is based on a fictional Colorado town.

Come on down to Denver and meet some friends of mine pic.twitter.com/YOGCraqGyM — South Park (@SouthPark) September 27, 2020

The Broncos' marketing department reached out to Comedy Central and South Park Studios about buying cut-outs of the characters since fan attendance at games will be limited this season. The team is selling the opportunity for fans to have their pictures on cut-outs in the seats during home games and donating the money raised to Denver Broncos Charities.

The show purchased more than 1,800 of the cut-outs to represent characters from South Park. Those characters -- which made up a substantial portion of the overall cut-outs on Sunday -- as well as those purchased by fans overall, have raised $130,000 to be dispersed to local charities.

It was big hit on social media as fans of the show were searching pictures to see which characters were represented. In all, the cutouts spread out across five sections of seats in the stadium.

Due to local and state health protocols with COVID-19, the Broncos had 5,700 fans in attendance Sunday and the team has not announced if that figure will rise at future home game. The team had about 500 friends and family members of players, coaches and team staff members at the Sept. 14 season opener.