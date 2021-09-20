Cool, calm, collected Teddy Bridgewater has Denver Broncos 2-0

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Denver Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater is sometimes referred to by teammates as "Teddy B," but after leading the Broncos to a 2-0 start for the first time since 2016, he might just be Teddy Z.

As in Teddy Zen. Because Bridgewater, whom the Broncos acquired in a trade with the Carolina Panthers the day before the April draft opened, has quickly and decisively won over his teammates and coaches with an unflappable demeanor, high-end preparation and a growing pile of completions that have the Broncos closing out drives with touchdowns.

"That's a great quality to have at all positions, especially at quarterback, and he has it -- it's just in his DNA," said Broncos coach Vic Fangio after a 23-13 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday. "I'd like to tell you we have coached that into him, but we didn't. We got it when we signed him, that's who he is."

Bridgewater followed up his 264-yard, two-touchdown performance against the New York Giants in the regular-season opener with a 328-yard, two-touchdown day against the Jaguars. The 328 passing yards was the third-highest single-game total of an NFL career that started in 2014.

Bridgewater has four touchdown passes without an interception this season. The Broncos, who struggled to both put drives together and finish those drives with touchdowns over much of the past four seasons, already have four touchdown drives of at least 75 yards over their first two games. Last season, their fourth touchdown drive of at least 75 yards didn't happen until Week 4.

"You all see the poise. He doesn't really get flustered, he's always aware of the situation, he's always aware of what he needs to do and he does it," said Broncos linebacker Von Miller. "... We're following Teddy -- he's our leader."

"All I want to do is give them my best," Bridgewater said. "... I'm just glad to be a part of it."

Bridgewater won the quarterback competition over Drew Lock because he consistently moved the ball both in practice and preseason games. Since he was formally named the starter, his teammates have consistently said his ability to find the open receiver and to keep his composure when things don't go well have been key.

Bridgewater has completed passes to nine different players in each of the Broncos' first two games, and the Broncos have rebounded from slow starts -- they trailed 7-3 in the first quarter of each of their first two games -- to move on to double-digit margins of victory.

"Teddy is going to find a way to get the ball to us," said wide receiver Courtland Sutton. "Just sitting out there watching him, he'll change a play to something we might not have practiced [that week], but he sees something we might not. To be able to have a vet like that who sees the game at a different level than anybody else, it's exciting -- it brings juice to us."

Bridgewater couldn't connect with Sutton deep in the first half, but he kept taking his swings. He found Sutton for 55 yards down the middle on the second play of the second half. Two plays later, the Broncos scored on a 14-yard Bridgewater-to-Noah Fant catch-and-run play for a 17-7 lead.

"No play is dead until they blow the whistle, especially with Teddy," Sutton said. "He always finds a way to get the ball to somebody down the field."