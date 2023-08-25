How rookie RB Jaleel McLaughlin is working to make Broncos roster

Mike Tannenbaum says Broncos coach Sean Payton will make an example of Russell Wilson if he struggles early. (1:54)

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. -- With every carry, every reception and every predawn arrival to the Denver Broncos complex, rookie running back Jaleel McLaughlin gets a little closer to making the team’s roster.

Nothing is official until rosters are trimmed to 53 players Tuesday -- the Broncos’ preseason finale is Saturday night against the Los Angeles Rams -- but the 5-foot-9, 183-pound whirlwind has been raising eyebrows since arriving for the offseason program in May.

“Just going to keep going, day by day, keep working hard,’’ McLaughlin said. “ … Brick by brick.’’

“He’s got a little bit [of] burst and some toughness to him,’’ Broncos coach Sean Payton said earlier in camp. “He’s the first one here, I don’t know what time he gets here, it’s pretty early. It’s a guy you root for, he’s shifty, got good change of direction … I’m talking 5 a.m. [arrival].’’

McLaughlin went undrafted in April, largely because in a time when even the best of running backs fall down the draft boards around the league, the undersized ones fall even further. He certainly wasn’t bypassed because of production -- McLaughlin is the NCAA’s all-time leading rusher across all divisions with 8,166 rushing yards to go with 79 rushing touchdowns between his time at Division II Notre Dame College in Cleveland and Youngstown State.

He rushed for over 300 yards in his first game at Notre Dame College and became the first player to rush for more than 2,000 yards as a freshman and a sophomore in his two seasons there. At Youngstown, he averaged 6.4 yards per carry and scored 30 touchdowns in 28 games.

“You gotta go in with the mindset that you belong,’’ McLaughlin said. “ … I’ve always tried to prove I belong.’’

One NFL running backs coach who reviewed McLaughlin extensively before the draft said the play that still swirls in his head isn’t a touchdown, a reception or even the good move made in pass protection.

No, it was McLaughlin cleaning up a football mess.

“I watched the ball get snapped over his quarterback’s head and he was like a ninja, he ran back, scooped it up and suddenly he’s 15 yards past the sticks for a first down [and a 27-yard gain]," said the coach, who doesn’t want to give his name now because he's still holding out hope the Broncos somehow won’t keep McLaughlin. That wish has appeared doomed for weeks, especially after McLaughlin scored a rushing touchdown and a receiving touchdown to go with a 44-yard kickoff return in the Broncos' preseason loss to the San Francisco 49ers last weekend.

Through two preseason games, McLaughlin has both of the Broncos' rushing touchdowns and one receiving touchdown while averaging 5.9 yards per carry.

AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin

“He seems to break a big run once a day [in practice],’’ Broncos offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi said. “ … Just really good vision.’’

Perhaps because to get to where he is now, McLaughlin has had to see some things. He’s quick to acknowledge and credit his family’s struggles with homelessness that began when he was in seventh grade -- the year he said his mother Tonya was laid off from her job in a Spring Lake, North Carolina, factory. Those hardships helped push him to the doorstep of his first NFL regular season.

“It definitely does [impact my approach to life] … there's been times when I’ve had a great game and come home to nothing, sleeping in the car,’’ Jaleel said. “I never get too high, too low, the unexpected can happen. I’m going to keep my head down and do whatever I can for the team.’’

He and his brothers credited their mom’s dedication to keep them involved in sports, including track and football for Jaleel, as well as consistently getting them to practices as part of getting through the roughest spots.

Jaleel has joked in multiple interviews about “sounding like a broken record,’’ about hard work, taking things “day by day.’’ But he also says it is the way he thinks about things.

Broncos running backs Javonte Williams and Samaje Perine have been quick to help and encourage that approach since he arrived to the team.

“I landed in the right spot,’’ McLaughlin said. “I had it written down in my notebook from all my [pre-draft] interviews, the Broncos [with running backs coach Lou Ayeni] were my favorite.’’