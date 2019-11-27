Nike's Barry Sanders shoes making Thanksgiving return

Thanksgiving will come with the chance to buy a redone piece of nostalgia from the Detroit Lions' past.

Nike is rereleasing 2,053 pairs of the Air Zoom Turf Jet 97 on Thursday, with 250 pairs being sold at Ford Field and the rest on Nike’s website. The total matches Sanders' rushing yards from 1997.

Nike is rereleasing the limited-edition footwear to mark the 20th anniversary of Sanders' retirement from the Lions.

Sanders is also an honorary captain for Thursday’s game against Chicago.