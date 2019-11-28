        <
        >

          NFL Nation

          Lions QB David Blough's first NFL completion goes for a 75-yard touchdown

          12:59 PM ET
          • Michael RothsteinESPN Staff Writer
            Close
            • Previously covered University of Michigan for ESPN.com and AnnArbor.com
            • Also covered Notre Dame for Fort Wayne Journal Gazette
            Follow on Twitter

          DETROIT -- A month ago, David Blough was an inactive quarterback behind Matthew Stafford and Jeff Driskel. Now, on Thanksgiving against the Chicago Bears, the undrafted rookie from Purdue is the Detroit Lions' starting quarterback because of injuries to the other two quarterbacks.

          And on his first career completion, he threw his first career touchdown -- unleashing a 75-yard TD pass to Kenny Golladay. Golladay was wide open on the play because of an apparent busted coverage between Chicago's Prince Amukamara and safeties Eddie Jackson and Ha Ha Clinton-Dix, leading to an easy throw-and-catch for the former third-string quarterback.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices