Lions QB David Blough's first NFL completion goes for a 75-yard touchdown

DETROIT -- A month ago, David Blough was an inactive quarterback behind Matthew Stafford and Jeff Driskel. Now, on Thanksgiving against the Chicago Bears, the undrafted rookie from Purdue is the Detroit Lions' starting quarterback because of injuries to the other two quarterbacks.

And on his first career completion, he threw his first career touchdown -- unleashing a 75-yard TD pass to Kenny Golladay. Golladay was wide open on the play because of an apparent busted coverage between Chicago's Prince Amukamara and safeties Eddie Jackson and Ha Ha Clinton-Dix, leading to an easy throw-and-catch for the former third-string quarterback.