Matt Patricia is coming back and the defense must be overhauled for him to have success

ALLEN PARK, Mich. -- They recognize it isn’t the popular decision. They know there could be blowback from fans who have clamored for the Detroit Lions to end the Bob Quinn and Matt Patricia regime after the 2019 season concludes.

But Lions owner Martha Ford and her children have made their decision. Quinn and Patricia will be back for Years 5 and 3, respectively, with an understanding that progress must be made. The record must improve.

It’s not quite "make the playoffs or lose your jobs," but it’s pretty clear Detroit needs to be playing meaningful games on Thanksgiving and beyond in 2020.

"We expect to be a playoff contender and those are our expectations," Ford said during a meeting with reporters Tuesday.

Which means Patricia, whether it works or not, will have another year to see his process through to either significant improvement or failure.

So, what do Quinn and Patricia need to do in order to stay and prove they can build a consistent winner and playoff contender?

Much of that starts with talent -- both on the field and in the coaching box.

While there is some foundation set with Detroit’s current roster, particularly on offense with quarterback Matthew Stafford, receivers Kenny Golladay and Marvin Jones Jr. and center Frank Ragnow, there are large holes on defense that need to be addressed through free agency and the draft.

Focusing on defense, where the Lions have few high-level core pieces to build around in defensive end Trey Flowers, safety Tracy Walker and -- if the Lions choose to hold on to him for 2020 – cornerback Darius Slay, must be a priority.

Patricia is a defensive-minded coach with a specific system requiring a certain style of player. He’s found some of those players in Walker, Flowers and this year’s second-round pick, Jahlani Tavai, but a combination of young player development and free-agency supplement has to happen for the Lions to have a chance in 2020.

Then there are the defensive coaches -- and assistant coach changes must happen.

The Lions’ defense has been a major problem all season long. The Lions are allowing 401.9 yards per game (No. 31 in the NFL), 288.6 passing yards per game (No. 31 in the NFL) and 26.64 points per game (No. 26 in the NFL).

While a talent infusion could help – and the No. 5 overall pick, as currently projected, could help, but how they are developed by the coaches will play an increasingly large role. Detroit needs its younger roster, from cornerback Amani Oruwariye to safety Will Harris, defensive lineman Austin Bryant and Tavai to take major steps in their second years in the NFL if Patricia’s long-term plan is going to work.

Provided the Lions are able to fix the defense when it comes to personnel, the Lions also have to consider being more aggressive in rushing the passer next season. Some of that could be aided by new players and Patricia has shown a willingness to play more zone over the second half of the season, but without a pass rush, defensive backs are going to struggle defending receivers for more than a few seconds at a time.

The Lions are sticking with their current regime, but change has to come. And Patricia believes they are close. He’s been saying that for about a month now, even as the Lions kept losing.

“It’s just that situation where we get one of those [wins] and that happens, and the confidence that comes with it and all of that,” Patricia said on Thanksgiving. “That takes off. I’ve been around a lot of teams, been around a lot of great teams, and I certainly know in all of those teams there is usually something that helps kind of break that and build the confidence.

“And we just haven’t really had it yet, and we’re still pushing to get it.”

Patricia and Quinn have another year to find it -- less than that, realistically, if they want to avoid the same questions and potentially a different fate toward the end of the 2020. The head coach believes the fight is there, something that he must try to carry over to next season.

If it doesn’t, and if the Lions find themselves in the same situation a year from now, Detroit is going to have another rebuilding project to go through like it has so many times before.