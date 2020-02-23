After Ramsey tweets trade ideas, Lions CB Darius Slay says, "If it happens, it happens"

Detroit Lions cornerback Darius Slay said he doesn’t feel any different about possibly being traded -- sticking with his stance he took back in October, when the Pro Bowler’s name was first floated for a possible trade.

On Sunday, he told ESPN “whatever happens, happens. I’m here to play ball,” when asked about the latest rumors about his future.

The 29-year-old said he figures there have been some discussions about his future and whether it would be in Detroit, but there haven’t been any substantive talks with him. Mostly, he sees those conversations on the internet and that things seem open for anything.

“I mean, they open for it so [the Lions] probably are having some talks,” Slay said. “Probably they just have to get the right, I’m guessing, whatever the right cost and then it can happen. That’s the only thing I can get from it, really. If they can get the right price for it, they’ll probably, most likely they do it.”

On Saturday night, Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey suggested, in a tweet, that Slay should join him in L.A. Slay responded:

On Sunday, Slay would only say “if it happens, it happens.”

Slay has been the topic of trade conversations with the Lions since October, after Detroit dealt starting safety Quandre Diggs to Seattle at the deadline. He was outspoken about the trade then and said “nobody’s safe” when it comes to potentially being moved.

His name resurfaced as a possible trade target again last week when ESPN Insider Adam Schefter reported that the Lions were speaking with multiple teams about Slay but wanted to make sure they would get appropriate value in return for Slay, who is entering the final year of his deal in 2020.

Slay declined to say what he was looking for in a new contract, but his agent knows his worth and what he believes his worth is. He had previously tweeted that $15-to-$16 million per year might be too low.

Slay also said that he and his wife, Jennifer, have talked with their children about the possibility he won’t be playing for the Lions this year.

The three-time Pro Bowler also reiterated that he would like to play his entire career in Detroit, but understands the business side of the NFL as well.

“It’s a business so it should be looked at as a business aspect of it. If it was up to me, I would love to be here my whole career,” Slay said. “But one thing about a lot of stuff that comes, first is my family so I’ll do what’s best for my family, for them first and put my family in great position to never have to want for nothing.

“So that’s my goal, and if that’s being here, I’m here. If it ain’t, then I ain’t.”