Matthew and Kelly Stafford expecting fourth child

Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford and his wife, Kelly, are about to become parents again.

Kelly announced on Instagram on Sunday they are expecting “Baby Stafford #4” this summer. The Staffords had twin daughters Chandler and Sawyer in 2017 and a third daughter, Hunter, in 2018. Kelly Stafford wrote in an Instagram story separate from the post making the pregnancy announcement that "yes, we are done after this. Stafford party of 6 will stay a party of 6."

It's been a little under a year since Kelly underwent a 12-hour surgery to remove a brain tumor, April 17, 2019. The surgery was successful, although Kelly had to relearn how to walk and go to the emergency room at least once after being discharged due to the pain.

In a first-person essay she wrote for ESPN in October, Kelly said doctors told her it would be about a year “for me to feel symptom-free and have the same energy I had before.”

The Staffords initially struggled to have children, eventually using in vitro fertilization to become pregnant with their twins. Kelly often uses her Instagram account to show their lives raising their daughters in as much normalcy as they can have. And Matthew has, by all accounts, taken well to fatherhood.

“It’s tough to describe how I’m feeling. Just being a part of them and them being a part of you,” Matt said after his twins were born. “Just, it’s been life-changing, obviously. Your world revolves around them."

Now, they are about to have child No. 4 -- although they don't know if it'll be a boy or a girl. Kelly has always wanted boys and Matthew girls.

In the announcement post, Kelly also assured of one thing -- Baby Stafford No. 4 will be born before the start of training camp, which would kick off her husband's 12th season with the Lions, where he owns almost every team passing record and will enter 2020 No. 18 in NFL history in passing yards (41,025), 19th in touchdowns (256) and tied with Brett Favre for 11th in career fourth-quarter comebacks, with 28.