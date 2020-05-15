Matthew Stafford lists Detroit-area home -- featuring Pistons court -- for $6.5 million

The home of Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford has been featured for years on the Instagram account of his wife, Kelly. It’s the place where the team has held its annual Halloween party, and it has been the subject of a few videos that have gone viral over the past half-decade.

And now, with the Staffords expecting their fourth child and having three young children, it’s for sale.

“I personally do not want to live on a lake or have a pool with four children under the age of a little over 3,” Kelly Stafford said in an Instagram story Friday. “So that is the reason that it is on the market. It makes us super sad. That house has been incredible. We’ll never own another house like it.

“So it is a super sad thing but it just makes us feel better knowing there are no real dangers of having tiny ones running around all the bodies of water. So that is the reason.”

The Staffords put their five-bedroom, seven-bathroom home in suburban Detroit on the market for $6.5 million. It features an infinity pool overlooking a lake and an indoor half-court basketball court with hardwood from the original Detroit Pistons floor at the Palace.

Redfin estimates the home is worth $5,150,142, more than a million below the Staffords’ asking price.

The 7,720-square-foot home is on 1.27 acres of property and has been on Redfin since Thursday. It has 23 total rooms, including two laundry rooms and two family rooms along with a three-car garage.

The listing describes the Stafford home, in all caps, as “Michigan’s most magnificent estate! For the ultimate entertainer!”

The Staffords bought the home in 2013 for $3.5 million after it was initially listed for $4.2 million.

While Stafford has been the subject of trade rumors in the past year -- since debunked by general manager Bob Quinn -- the quarterback has three years left on his contract. Quinn and coach Matt Patricia have both said they view Stafford as their quarterback now and in the future, and Stafford said Thursday he hopes to be the quarterback in Detroit for a while.