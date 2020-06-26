Against NFLPA advice, Lions' Matthew Stafford holds group workouts

Matthew Stafford and the Detroit Lions' front office have said for months that the quarterback is healthy and ready for the 2020 season. On Thursday, videos posted on Instagram by his wife, Kelly, showed it.

Stafford worked out at a school with receiver Jamal Agnew, tight end Jesse James and fullback Nick Bawden, including working on routes. The Lions' official Twitter account took one of the clips -- a rollout and throw to Bawden -- and posted it.

QB1 back at it pic.twitter.com/5s7ljKK0T8 — Detroit Lions (@Lions) June 25, 2020

Stafford and Lions players are the latest in the league to ignore the advice of NFLPA medical director Dr. Thom Mayer, who said that in light of rising coronavirus cases, players should not work out together privately.

This isn’t the first time Stafford has worked out with teammates this offseason. Receiver Danny Amendola said he flew to Georgia in the spring to get workouts in with his quarterback. Stafford also got work in with running back D’Andre Swift, receiver Quintez Cephus and tight end Isaac Nauta in Georgia when he was in Atlanta.

As Stafford has practiced, he has made adjustments due to COVID-19.

“Conscious efforts trying not to lick my fingers before I get the ball or throw it,” Stafford said in May. “All those kind of things are things that I would have never thought I would have had to think about, but at the moment, I am.”

Prior to the pandemic, Stafford spent time in California with Amendola and receiver Kenny Golladay.