New season, same deja vu: Lions blow double-digit fourth quarter lead in loss to Chicago

DETROIT – It happened again. Another start to the season. Another three quarters of good football. Then the fourth quarter started and the Detroit Lions managed to push a double-digit lead away.

Unlike last season's debacle in Arizona, the Lions couldn’t even salvage a tie this time. Detroit Lions slayer Mitchell Trubisky, who had been poor for three quarters, looked like he did in previous attempts against Matt Patricia’s defenses in the fourth quarter – rallying the Bears from a 17-point deficit to a 27-23 win over Detroit on Sunday.

If this all feels familiar, it should. A year ago, Detroit led Arizona by 18 points in the fourth quarter. Then the Lions fell apart on defense, stopped moving on offense and had to settle for a 27-27 tie on the road.

This was worse because it was a loss, to a division rival featuring a quarterback who completed 40.8 percent of his passes in the first half. And it was at home where, even without fans, the Lions should have been able to close out a win.

Despite charging out to a 17-point lead, Matthew Stafford had to nearly stage a last-minute comeback for the Lions. His efforts fell short. AP Photo/Duane Burleson

Instead, the defense faltered. Matthew Stafford tried to lead a last-minute comeback that fell 16 yards short (and even featured a D’Andre Swift drop in the end zone for a game-winning touchdown) and the Lions had the familiar feeling from the final three quarters of last season.

Another competitive game. And another loss for a team that hasn’t won since October of last season.

Biggest hole in the game plan: The end. The Lions’ offense liked to call endgame, winning-time situations ‘Dagger Time.’ They just didn’t say whose hearts they might be stabbing. It ended up being their own. The Lions just can’t close out games under Matt Patricia. Doesn’t matter the season or the opponent. Last year, the Lions led in the fourth quarter in nine of their first 12 games and finished the season 3-12-1. New year, same problem. Detroit needs to figure out how to play – and, more importantly, coach – better in the final quarter if they are going to show improvement in 2020.

Promising trend: Adrian Peterson. The Lions signed the 35-year-old a week ago and while he isn’t the Peterson of his prime, there’s little question he has something left after Washington released him. Peterson ran with power and his cuts still looked close-to-as-sharp as when he was in his prime. He doesn’t have the speed gear he used to, but he’s going to offer the Lions the powerful, consistent back Detroit hasn’t had in a long time, gaining 93 rushing yards and another 21 receiving.

QB Breakdown: Matthew Stafford was without his top receiver, Kenny Golladay, and it took almost a half for him to find his rhythm. Once he did, Stafford continued playing at the level he left off at last season, continuing to find open receivers and hit his targets in stride (at least until the end of the fourth quarter, when he threw a tipped-pass-interception). Stafford completed 24 of 42 passes for 297 yards, one touchdown and an interception.

Linebacker Jamie Collins was ejected from Sunday's game against the Chicago Bears after making contact with a referee. AP Photo/Carlos Osorio

Corner might be a problem: The Lions thought they might have a deep group of cornerbacks. By the end of Week 1, and with Aaron Rodgers, Kyler Murray and Drew Brees the next three weeks, Detroit was playing its Nos. 2, 5 and 6 cornerbacks (Amani Oruwariye, Darryl Roberts and Tony McRae). Jeff Okudah was inactive with a hamstring injury and Justin Coleman and Desmond Trufant left the game with hamstring injuries.