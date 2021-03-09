Understanding why the Lions didn't franchise tag receiver Kenny Golladay

ALLEN PARK, Mich. – It feels like so long ago, back in August, when Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay openly said he wanted to remain with the franchise. That he thought he and the only NFL team he played for would be able to agree on a long-term contract.

Back then, there was still a multitude of hope. Of hope for a regime run by Bob Quinn and Matt Patricia that ended in failure. Of hope for Golladay to emerge as one of the elite receivers in the league last season.

It was last training camp, after all, where then-offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell said he saw Golladay as a player who could reach the same level of dominance as Michael Thomas and DeAndre Hopkins.

So much has happened since then. Quinn and Patricia were fired, leading to the hiring of general manager Brad Holmes and head coach Dan Campbell. The Lions skidded to a 5-11 finish, with Bevell as the interim head coach.

Bevell left for Jacksonville, where he’s the offensive coordinator.

And Golladay? He barely played last season, a combination of a hamstring injury early in the early and hip injuries throughout the second half of the season limiting him to five games, 32 targets, 20 catches, 338 yards, two touchdowns and no long-term contract.

Now he's leaving Detroit, as the Lions told Golladay Tuesday they would not use their franchise tag on him.

As it became clear Detroit would be headed toward a long-term rebuild in an attempt to find sustained success, how the team viewed Golladay in the future became a legitimate question. He’s a top-line receiver who led the NFL in receiving touchdowns (11) in 2019 and had back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons before last year’s injury issues.

But he’ll also turn 28 this season. He’s played 16 games in just one of his four years. And the Lions -- already tight on cap space and inheriting Jared Goff’s contract when the new league year begins next week -- had to think of long-term visions perhaps more than short-term gains.

“We’ve had dialogue. We’ve talked back and forth,” Campbell said. “Brad and I have talked about this. I mean, we’ve gone every scenario you could go down, believe it or not, on everybody. How does this move here affect this move?”

That was last week, when both Holmes and Campbell were reticent to say much at all about the future of Golladay other than they believed he is a really talented player. But in following everything Holmes and Campbell said about wanting to build long-term success, if they didn’t believe Golladay was a player they could build around three or four years from now, better to move on from him than keep him on a short-term rental.

“We have a process in place that we believe in, that we’ve been firm in,” Holmes said. “When you really start the planning stages of the process, that process can go all the way up to when you have to make the decision.”

With the Lions allowing Golladay to walk away, the team has fully signaled a rebuild. Elsa/Getty Images

The Lions have made their decision. It won’t make the franchise better in the short-term because Golladay is a true No. 1 wide receiver and the franchise doesn’t have one of those now. They have just one receiver that caught significant passes for them last year in Quintez Cephus. The team also signed Tyrell Williams and have Geronimo Allison back from an opt-out.

Moving on from Golladay offers more money for Detroit to potentially spend -- or save -- this offseason. And it offers the chance for more reps if the Lions were to draft a receiver early, perhaps at No. 7, to develop faster. This could be best for Detroit in the long-term when the team is hoping to be a consistent competitor for division titles.

By doing this, if Golladay signs elsewhere, the Lions would be in line for a 2022 third-round compensatory pick as long as they aren’t big spenders in free agency this year.

That’s clearly Detroit’s process. It has been with every move it has made so far, from the Matthew Stafford trade to the cutting of veterans. It’s a restart, and now the Lions will be going forward without their best homegrown offensive option in the past five years.

Will it work? No one will know that answer for years. But in moving on from Golladay it shows Detroit does have a plan for what its future will look like.