'Most definitely': Lions' Jahmyr Gibbs says 1,000 yards rushing, 500 yards receiving reachable

ALLEN PARK, Mich. -- As the 12th overall pick and a key cog in the Detroit Lions' revamped backfield, expectations are high for running back Jahmyr Gibbs.

Gibbs is aware -- he's setting them for himself.

While his top priority is helping the Lions win games in 2023, he said he’s also setting his sights on winning the Offensive Rookie of the Year award -- a goal he sees as complementary.

"If we win, the rest will come," Gibbs told ESPN on Monday.

The versatility that defined his college career at Georgia Tech and Alabama is expected to continue in the NFL.

Over his three college seasons, Gibbs amassed 2,132 yards rushing and 1,217 receiving while scoring 23 total touchdowns. Last season, while at Alabama, he averaged 7.0 yards per touch while rushing for 926 yards and hauling in 44 passes for 441 yards.

When speaking about Gibbs' ability to run and catch, Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson recently noted that "vertical threats don't have to be receivers, so that's one thing to watch out for with Gibbs."

The Lions are hoping Jahmyr Gibbs' versatility will be asset to the offense this season. Amy Lemus/NurPhoto via Getty Images

The challenge, though, will be to produce similar numbers in the NFL.

Last season, only San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey surpassed both 1,000 yards rushing and 500 yards receiving. But Gibbs believes he can do it in Detroit in Year 1.

"Most definitely," Gibbs told ESPN, "especially with this system."

Lions coach Dan Campbell said he might ease Gibbs into action in the Thursday night opener against the Kansas City Chiefs (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC). He told reporters the team will want to be “smart” with his usage in his debut with an eye toward the full season.

“We want to have enough in where we know he can help us win here," Campbell said.