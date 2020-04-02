Aaron Rodgers applauds Packers' hiring of sports psychologist

GREEN BAY, Wis. -- Count quarterback Aaron Rodgers among those who like the Green Bay Packers' decision to hire Dr. Chris Carr as Director of Performance Psychology and Team Behavioral Health Clinician.

Shortly after the announcement was made on Thursday, Rodgers applauded the move on Twitter with hand-clapping emojis.

It’s not the first time Rodgers has commented on Carr, who has served as a consultant to the Packers since 2018.

In December, Rodgers brought up Carr’s name unprompted, saying: “We also have a sports psychologist on staff now who’s a great resource. That is finally across all sports becoming a more 'accepted' position, maybe? I don’t know if that’s the right word. But there’s less of a stigma, I think, really countrywide about how getting help is not a weakness; it’s actually a sign of strength that you’re able to get help and ask for help and set your pride and ego aside. But I’ve done a lot of research on that stuff.”

In January, during the Packers’ run to the NFC Championship Game, another player brought up Carr’s name on his own. Cornerback Kevin King mentioned Carr when talking about the mental side of the game.

“Just trying to be consistent with it, just trying to maintain and find that sweet spot to where I like,” King said. “Try to bottle up that feeling of how I felt when I was at that sweet spot. Talking to Dr. Carr, our psychologist, and figure out how to get back to that.”

Carr joins the Packers full time now after working as a sports and performance psychologist at St. Vincent Sports Performance in Indianapolis since 2006. He also served as a consultant to the NBA's Indiana Pacers.

Among other teams, the Carolina Panthers also have a full-time, in-house psychologist on staff. A 2018 story on ESPN.com said the Panthers at the time were believed to be the only NFL team that had a full-time staffer in that position.

Carr told ESPN for that story that he was one of five full-time members of a Division I college athletics department in his role when he finished his Ph.D. at Washington State University in the early 1990s.

"Now over 50 to 60 schools have sports psychology and mental health provided in-house for athletes, but it's really been the last five years where the NCAA has made it a priority," Carr told ESPN in 2018. "In some ways this is a transitional shift in the culture of sports where we realize these are real issues and you need to have really good, competent providers to take care of those athletes."