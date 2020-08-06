Packers 'back to square one' with their WRs unless ... Antonio Brown, anyone?

Jeff Darlington and Louis Riddick discuss if it would be a good idea for the Packers to sign Antonio Brown after not drafting a receiver. (2:17)

GREEN BAY, Wis. -- Even Davante Adams, the Green Bay Packers’ No. 1 wide receiver, thought his team would make a significant addition at his position this offseason.

Even after signing veteran Devin Funchess.

“It’s no secret, we were all expecting to have a receiver drafted,” Adams said this week. “But that wasn’t the case.”

And now that Funchess has opted out of this season, exercising his right under the NFL's COVID-19 procedures, where are the Packers with the position?

“They’re back to square one,” said a longtime scout for an NFC team. “Same guys [as last season]. If I was them, I’d go sign Antonio Brown. You just use him for one year. Let’s say Aaron Rodgers has got two great years left? I’ve got to go for it. If I was [general manager Brian Gutekunst], I would’ve signed Robby Anderson, and I might have made a trade for another linebacker.”

There’s nothing the Packers can do now about Anderson, who signed a two-year, $20 million deal with the Carolina Panthers in free agency, and the scout’s take on Brown came just a day before the NFL handed him an eight-game suspension to start the season even though he is not with a team.

Davante Adams is clearly Aaron Rodgers' go-to receiver. But after Adams, what else is there? The scouts offer their take.

In Adams, the Packers have one of the NFL’s most productive receivers. In fact, he’s the only player in the league with at least 40 touchdowns over the past four seasons combined. A case could be made that he’s outperformed the four-year, $58 million contract extension that runs through the 2021 season. He’s currently the ninth-highest paid receiver based on average per year, according to ESPN Stats & Information research.

Over the past two seasons, Adams has 194 catches for 2,383 yards and 18 touchdowns. The rest of the Packers' receivers can’t match that for their careers combined.

The Packers rank 16th in the NFL for salary-cap charges for wide receivers at $24.403 million, but $16.475 million of that is Adams.

“I don’t know if this is where you’re going with this but with how good Aaron is, I don’t know why they wouldn’t be more aggressive at wideout all those years,” said a younger scout for an AFC team.

With that in mind, here’s a breakdown of what the Packers have behind Adams based on interviews with the two scouts:

Allen Lazard emerged as a reliable No. 2 receiver for Green Bay, but scouts doubt he's truly a No. 2 guy. Todd Olszewski/Getty Images

Allen Lazard (career stats: 36 catches, 484 yards, three touchdowns)

The Packers signed him off the Jaguars' practice squad in December 2018, and he caught one pass for 7 yards in the finale. He didn’t even make the final cut in 2019 but was added to the roster in time for the season opener. Still, he didn’t see any significant reps until the sixth game of the season -- and after Adams went down with turf toe. By the time Adams returned, the 6-foot-5 Lazard had a firm grasp on the No. 2 spot.

“Obviously he’s not Davante,” said the AFC scout, who specializes in evaluating college players for his team. “As a starting outside receiver in the NFL, I’d say he’s below that line of what you would want as a starter. Ideally, he’s a third, and on a really deep team he might be a fourth receiver... Aaron makes him better. He’s shown he’s a guy you want in your lineup, but he’s not like the guy that you want as the 1 or the 2. Those guys have to have more tools.”

Said the NFC scout, who evaluates both pro and college players for his team: “He’s a big, possession receiver. But there’s no dynamic there. I thought they made a huge mistake when they didn’t sign Anderson. That would’ve freed up Davante Adams. Davante would’ve had a bigger year, and it would’ve given Aaron that vertical threat guy. Then you could’ve worked all those other receivers in. Now you’re saying those same guys have to be your No. 2, and they’re not No. 2s. But Aaron’s going to make them quality No. 3s.”

Marquez Valdes-Scantling (64 catches, 1,033 yards, four touchdowns)

The fifth-round pick in 2018 was supposed to be the deep-threat receiver. He ran a 4.37-second 40 at the NFL scouting combine. He looked the part early on, posting a pair of 100-yard games (both on just three catches) as a rookie and started fast in 2019. But after a two-catch, 133-yard game against the Raiders on Oct. 20, the 6-4 Valdes-Scantling caught just five more passes the rest of the season for 36 yards.

“He is their vertical guy, but I guess he had issues last year,” the NFC scout said. “Did he fall out of favor with Aaron or something? I was a big fan of his coming out of college.”

Said the AFC scout: “I actually liked Valdes-Scantling. I had probably a fifth-round grade on Valdes-Scantling, and I think in the right place I thought he could be a scheme-fit starter. I thought he had obviously vertical speed and some tools. At some point last year, I thought he went past that, but then he leveled off.”

Marquez Valdes-Scantling has big-time speed to stretch defenses vertically, but scouts can see he has a problem holding onto the ball. Jay Biggerstaff/USA TODAY Sports

Jake Kumerow (20 catches, 322 yards, two touchdowns)

A fan favorite because of his local ties; he played at Division III Wisconsin-Whitewater. He’s also one of Rodgers’ favorites. He played in just five games in 2018, but it his was first NFL regular-season action after entering the league as an undrafted free agent with the Bengals in 2015. Last season, the 6-4 Kumerow showed some big-play ability, averaging 18.3 yards per catch, but had just 12 receptions.

“I actually liked him; I did his report the year he came out of Whitewater,” the AFC scout said. “I’m glad he finally made it because I liked him, but he’s another one of those guys who, when you don’t have a dominant trait, it’s hard to get over the hump at that position."

Equanimeous St. Brown (21 catches, 328 yards, no touchdowns)

Spent all of last season on injured reserve after he suffered an ankle injury in a preseason game. Another big receiver (6-5), he would seemingly be too big to fill the much-needed slot role, but he did have five of his 21 catches from the inside positions as a rookie in 2018. He was the last of the three receivers the Packers drafted in 2018 -- J'Mon Moore in the fourth round, Valdes-Scantling in the fifth and St. Brown in the sixth.

“He could play inside every now and then, but he’s not going to be in there every time,” the AFC scout said.

Said the NFC scout: “He’s soft. Inconsistent. Just a guy. But Aaron can make him have a 66-reception, 1,000-yard season. But it would be because of Aaron, and that’s Aaron having to work hard to make him good. Every now and then you want a receiver to make you look good.”

Darrius Shepherd (one catch, 1 yard, no touchdowns)

The Packers kept the 5-11 undrafted free agent in the final cuts instead of Lazard because they thought he could be a combination slot receiver/kick returner. But he had problems handling the ball in both jobs. He fumbled away the kick return job and had a costly drop for an interception as a wide receiver. He was released and re-signed to the practice squad.

“I’m biased against smaller guys,” the AFC scout said. “I think there’s a role for them, but if they’re not special, it’s hard for them to stick and making a living because there’s so many. You have to have something dynamic to get you over the hump and make up for what you’re lacking in size. Surprised they kept him over Lazard, but knowing what [coach Matt] LaFleur likes, they have very strict rules and guidelines in what they look for in a slot receiver and it’s usually the smaller guys who fit that role.”

Reggie Begelton (no career NFL appearances)

There’s been some hype about the 26-year-old Begelton (6-0, 200) this offseason after what he did in Canada last year with the Calgary Stampeders: 102 catches for 1,444 yards and 10 touchdowns that made him a CFL all-star. The Packers signed him to a futures contract in January.

“I don’t know him, but I think the reason it’s a hard transition [from the CFL],” the AFC scout said. “They were already deemed not good enough to be in the NFL and now they’re older, so they’re not competing with rookies, they’re competing with the vets. But I think you can find guys, not exactly gadget guys but guys who can fit a certain role for you. I think it’s hard to find a complete receiver up there, but you can find a slot or you can find a speed guy. So I think in that regard, I think you could find someone to compete with Allen Lazard, who doesn’t have everything. But it would be extremely hard to find a player who took the Adam Thielen route. It just doesn’t happen a lot.”

Darrell Stewart (rookie)

The only rookie wide receiver the Packers added; Stewart (6-0, 212) signed as an undrafted free agent out of Michigan State, where he finished third in career receptions (150).

“I saw him at the NFLPA [Collegiate Bowl] game,” the AFC scout said. “He’s really good athlete. He’s a little more short and compact, but he’s got a good build. His issue has been drops. If you watch him, I’ll bet when they start practice he’s going to turn people’s heads. If he catches the ball fine, they’re going to love him. That week at the NFLPA game, the first 20 minutes of practice, I was like, ‘This dude’s definitely going to get drafted.’ Then you see he’ll drop two or three balls in a row and you’re like, ‘Oh, that’s what he struggles with.’ But he’s definitely a make-it athlete; he just struggles with the hands. Maybe it will be easier [in Green Bay] where the quarterback is better.”

Malik Taylor (no career NFL appearances)

Signed just before training camp last season, he spent all of the 2019 season on the practice squad. He originally entered the NFL as an undrafted rookie with the Buccaneers out of Ferris State.

Neither scout knew enough about Taylor (6-1, 216) to evaluate him.