Aaron Jones' big day means easy win for Packers. Big payday to follow?

GREEN BAY, Wis. -- How can the Green Bay Packers not pay Aaron Jones?

In a perfect, non-salary-cap world, that wouldn't even be a question.

Even in the world in which the Packers operate, they're going to have to start asking themselves that question if the fourth-year running back keeps doing what he did in Sunday's 42-21 victory over the Detroit Lions in the home opener at Lambeau Field.

Jones totaled 236 yards from scrimmage (168 rushing, 68 receiving) to surpass his previous career best of 226 last season at Kansas City and posted his third game with three touchdowns since the start of the 2019 season -- the most in the NFL in that span, according to ESPN Stats & Information. He is the second Packers player in the Super Bowl era (since 1966) with at least 200 scrimmage yards and three touchdowns in a regular-season game (Javon Walker on Sept. 26, 2004 at Colts is the other).

Just like in his breakout season of 2019, Jones showed his versatility. When he ripped off a 75-yard touchdown run on the first play of the second half, it gave Jones his third career game (including playoffs) with both a rushing and receiving touchdown.

His first touchdown came on a 7-yard swing pass in the second quarter. That drive was mostly Jones. He touched it six times and accounted for 45 of the 75 yards. As promised, Jones Lambeau Leaped into the stands behind the North end zone even though there were no fans in the stadium because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Last week, Davante Adams dominated the Vikings. This week, Jones took over.

Sound familiar? The Packers rode that combination all the way to 13-3 last year, and they've used it again to get off to a 2-0 start for the second time in as many seasons under coach Matt LaFleur.

The Packers' Aaron Jones totaled 236 yards from scrimmage, including a 75-yard touchdown run, against the Lions on Sunday. AP Photo/Matt Ludtke

But at least there has been some production from others, as well. Rodgers' first six touchdown passes of the season went to five different players: Jones hit tight end Robert Tonyan (11-yard touchdown catch) on Sunday after two to Adams and one each to Allen Lazard and Marquez Valdes-Scantling in Week 1 against the Vikings.

Jones, who is entering the final year of his rookie deal, smiled last week when asked what he thought of fellow 2017 draft class running backs Dalvin Cook and Alvin Kamara cashing in with contract extensions earlier this month.

"Just congratulations to those guys," Jones said. "They're just helping out all the running backs on the market. So big kudos and congrats to those guys. It's very well-deserved to them."

Troubling trend: The Packers allowed a touchdown on five -- 5! -- straight drives spanning Weeks 1 and 2. The Vikings scored on their final three possessions to finish the Packers' season-opening win and the Lions found the end zone on their first two drives on Sunday. It was the Packers' longest streak of consecutive drives with a touchdown allowed since the 2013 season. They went from the start of the third quarter in the opener to the middle of the second quarter against Detroit without forcing a punt.

play 0:25 Sullivan intercepts Stafford for a pick-six Chandon Sullivan jumps the flat route and intercepts Matthew Stafford for a Packers' pick-six.

Promising trend: One of the Packers' under-the-radar moves in the offseason was the addition of veteran coaching assistant Jerry Gray as defensive backs coach. Gray was a four-time Pro Bowl player as a cornerback and brought instant credibility to the room. Last week, Gray said he texted nickel cornerback Chandon Sullivan to be ready for some action this week because of how the Lions liked to use receiver Danny Amendola in the slot. Sure enough, Sullivan was ready when Matthew Stafford tried to go to Amendola early in the second half, and Sullivan not only picked it off but returned it for a 7-yard touchdown. "I told him, 'Hey look, you're going to get your chances' and this week he's going against a good slot wide receiver," Gray said. "They throw the ball to him in critical situations, so you'll see him having to make his plays this week."

Bold prediction for next week: The Packers are going to put up 50 points against the Saints. Think about it, they could have gotten to that number each of the first two weeks. At Minnesota, they went 0-for-their-first-three red zone trips and still put up 43 points. On Sunday, they got off to another slow start with merely a field goal in the first quarter. It marked the first time the Packers have scored 40-plus points in consecutive games since the 2014 season.