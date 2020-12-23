Merry Christmas, pretend brother: Packers' Za'Darius Smith gifts Preston Smith $80K Jeep

GREEN BAY, Wis. -- Oh, to have a pretend brother like Za'Darius Smith.

Everyone who follows the Green Bay Packers knows that Preston Smith and Za'Darius Smith aren't brothers.

They're not even related.

They only act that way.

The holiday season provided another reminder.

Za'Darius surprised Preston last week with an early Christmas gift: a brand-new Jeep Trackhawk, valued at more than $80,000.

"To my brother. … That's real love right there," Za'Darius said in a video he posted on Instagram.

Za'Darius Smith gave Preston Smith a Jeep for Christmas. Preston said Z "overheard me talking about it and wanted to surprise me." Z said he wanted to show his appreciation for Preston and doesn't expect anything in return, noting that Preston got the whole D scooters last year. pic.twitter.com/f98CMtFBJN — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) December 23, 2020

Za'Darius said Wednesday that he's not expecting anything in return, noting that Preston bought everyone on the defense electric scooters made by Bird last year at this time.

"Preston does great things for us and for this team," Za'Darius said in a joint Zoom call with Preston. "Last year, he gifted us with the scooters, so I just wanted to show a little appreciation to him."

Preston said it took him completely by surprise.

"We were talking about it and he overheard me talking about it and I told him, I was like, ‘I really want this car,'" Preston said. "And I guess he wanted to surprise me with it."

Za'Darius didn't say how much he paid for it but said he has some friends in the car business who may have given him a deal.

Even if he had to pay sticker price, his bonus for being named to the Pro Bowl should more than cover it. His contract calls for a $250,000 bonus for being selected. He's already reached another incentive with 11.5 sacks this season, meaning he will collect an additional $500,000 for reaching double digits.

If he finishes with 12 or more sacks, he receives another $500,000 as part of the four-year, $66 million deal he signed with the Packers in 2019. By the end of this year, he will have collected $34.5 million of that deal.