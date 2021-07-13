Better, worse or the same? Coaching change will dictate fate of Green Bay Packers' defense

GREEN BAY, Wis. -- Matt LaFleur couldn’t live with another defensive meltdown in an NFC Championship Game, so the Green Bay Packers coach decided to change defensive coordinators.
It’s now Joe Barry’s turn after three seasons with Mike Pettine in control (two under LaFleur). While Pettine’s unit jumped all the way to ninth in the NFL last season (after finishing 18th in each of Pettine’s first two seasons), the meltdowns and miscommunications in the season-ending loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers made it a palatable call for LaFleur.
Barry’s track record as a coordinator isn’t great, but he didn’t have anywhere near the talent he inherited in Green Bay during his previous stints in the job with Detroit and Washington.
With the change in coordinator notwithstanding, here’s a position-by-position answer to whether the Packers' defense is better, worse or the same as last year:
Defensive linemen
Additions: T.J. Slaton, Jack Heflin, Carlo Kemp
Losses: Montravius Adams, Damon Harrison, Billy Winn, Anthony Rush
Returners: Kenny Clark, Dean Lowry, Kingsley Keke, Tyler Lancaster, Willington Previlon
Better, worse or the same? The same
Adams, a third-round pick in 2017, never panned out. There’s a good chance Slaton, a 2021 fifth-rounder, can make a bigger impact. Keke showed signs of a breakout last year, and that could help take some of the pressure off Clark.
Inside linebackers
Additions: De'Vondre Campbell, Isaiah McDuffie, Ray Wilborn
Losses: Christian Kirksey
Returners: Krys Barnes, Kamal Martin, Ty Summers, Oren Burks, De'Jon Harris
Better, worse or the same? Better
This wasn’t the case until general manager Brian Gutekunst signed Campbell in June. The Packers paid him a $1.01 million signing bonus, which means they view him as someone more than just a guy off the street. Barnes played the most snaps of any Packers rookie last season, and he wasn’t even drafted. He starts this year ahead of Martin, who was a fourth-round pick in 2020.
Outside linebackers
Additions: None
Losses: None
Returners: Za'Darius Smith, Preston Smith, Rashan Gary, Randy Ramsey, Jonathan Garvin, Tipa Galeai, Delontae Scott
Better, worse or the same? Better
How can they be better with exactly the same group? It starts with Preston Smith, who showed up in much better shape this spring than last year when he appeared overweight. His production declined sharply last year, but his teammates and coaches believe he will bounce back in a big way. He should be motivated after taking a pay cut (with incentives to earn back the money). Gary also appears ready to take off and don’t be surprised if Barry uses him plus the two Smiths on the field as a trio more often.
Cornerbacks
Additions: Eric Stokes, Shemar Jean-Charles
Losses: Parry Nickerson, KeiVarae Russell
Returners: Jaire Alexander, Kevin King, Chandon Sullivan, Josh Jackson, Ka'dar Hollman, Kabion Ento, Stanford Samuels
Better, worse or the same? Better
How can they not be better here with the addition of a first-round pick in Stokes, who can fly? His speed (in the mid-4.2s at his pro day) is an upgrade over King, who somewhat surprisingly was re-signed for $5 million. Jean-Charles (fifth round) also looks like a ball hawk. The question here is who plays Barry’s so-called "star" or nickel position. He’s often used his No. 1 corner in that role, but it’s unclear if he sees the All-Pro Alexander as a fit for that spot.
Safeties
Additions: Christian Uphoff, Innis Gaines
Losses: Raven Greene
Returners: Adrian Amos, Darnell Savage, Will Redmond, Vernon Scott, Henry Black
Better, worse or the same? The same
Amos and Savage established themselves as a solid duo. If Savage starts this season like he finished the last one (with four interceptions over the last six games), then this group could go from solid to spectacular.