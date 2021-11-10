Davante Adams' hopes are 'pretty high' Packers can land Odell Beckham Jr.

Stephen A. Smith reacts to Dianna Russini's report that Odell Beckham Jr. is homing in on the Packers, Chiefs and Saints. (2:17)

Why Stephen A. does not think OBJ should go to the Chiefs (2:17)

GREEN BAY, Wis. – This time, Davante Adams is getting his hopes up that the Green Bay Packers will make a splash move and sign receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

Adams has said before that he doesn’t usually feel that way when he hears that the Packers might acquire a big name veteran, because he often ends up disappointed. It happened earlier this season with cornerback Stephon Gilmore, who landed with the Carolina Panthers.

But on this one, he has some inside information.

He and Beckham have been friends since the combine in 2014 and have maintained regular contact, which helps explain his high hopes.

Best of NFL Nation • NFL midseason report for all 32 teams

• Tyreek Hill offers more than just speed

• Biggest roadblocks for Bucs' title quest

• Herbert's second-year ups and downs

• Belichick, facing Browns, still evolving

• Dan Quinn has remade himself in Dallas

“I learned my lesson with that [Gilmore situation], but they are pretty high,” Adams said Wednesday. “Been talking to him a little bit, so we’ll see what happens, but like I’ve said previously, I don’t expect anything to happen, but if it does that would be great.”

Beckham was released by the Browns on Monday and he cleared waivers on Tuesday, making him a free agent.

According to ESPN’s Dianna Russini, Beckham is considering the Packers, Kansas City Chiefs and New Orleans Saints as potential landing spots.

“It hasn’t been extensive talks, but we definitely have entertained the idea,” Adams said. “Just trying to see where his mind is. I don’t think he knows right now what the deal is.”

Packers coach Matt LaFleur on Wednesday would not address the Beckham situation, saying, “Listen, I can't get into anybody that's not on our football team. But that's a great question.”

The Browns and Beckham came to an agreement last week on his release. The team will pay him $4.25 million the rest of this season but will save $3 million from his renegotiated deal.

Could Green Bay be the landing spot for Odell Beckham Jr.? Davante Adams is optimistic. Emilee Chinn/Getty Images

A source said the Packers (7-2) probably would only be willing to offer him a minimum salary deal for the remainder of this season and hope their chances for a Super Bowl would trump the money.

“We’re a Super Bowl contending team and OBJ said he wants to be on a contending team, and I feel like we got the best shot right now,” Packers offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins said. “He can come add to us and we’ll just do our thing.”

The 29-year-old Beckham had 17 catches for 232 yards and zero touchdowns in six games this season. He had only two 100-yard games in 29 games after joining Cleveland in the 2019 trade from the Giants.

Adams, an All Pro, said he believes the Packers have plenty of talent at receiver, but the addition of a big name like Beckham would not only work but also take some of the attention away from him.

“I’m pretty secure in what I bring to this offense and to this team,” Adams said. “And I know what his mindset is based off what he just came from. He’d be happy to deal with whatever at this point.

“I mean he had one catch for like 6 yards in his last game, so I can guarantee you we can get him more than that over here, as long as he’s good with two catches, 12 yards, we should be straight.”