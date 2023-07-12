Better, worse or the same? Packers' offense all about Jordan Love now

Dan Orlovsky and Dan Graziano discuss why they see Jordan Love facing the most pressure among quarterbacks in the NFC. (1:34)

GREEN BAY, Wis. -- A year ago, the question was whether the Green Bay Packers would be better, worse or the same on offense after trading All-Pro receiver Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders.

The answer became obvious as the Packers struggled through an 8-9 season.

“I feel like obviously losing Davante was a big deal, but we didn’t fill that void,” quarterback Aaron Rodgers said after the season, before he was traded to the New York Jets. “Nobody can. He’s superhuman. He’s phenomenal. There was hope in certain things that were going to fill that void. Ultimately, that just didn’t happen. The things we were able to do, I think, may have been taken for granted at times because we were able to create so many different things in the moment over the years and especially the last couple of years because not much changed other than his absence from the lineup.”

Now take Rodgers out of the mix, and it’s seems unfathomable that the Packers could even match their production from 2022, when they finished 17th in the league in total offense.

But this much is known: The offense will be different with Jordan Love as the starter. Perhaps the sum could be greater than the parts, so it’s worth looking at each position group to determine whether it's better, worse or the same.

Quarterbacks

Returners: Jordan Love, Danny Etling

Losses: Aaron Rodgers

Additions: Sean Clifford

Better, worse or the same? Worse

Even GM Brian Gutekunst admitted after last season that Rodgers, at the moment, gave the Packers a better chance to win. “I mean, you’re talking about a four-time MVP, right?” Gutekunst said in January. “So, we are very excited about Jordan and where he’s at, there’s no doubt about that, but Jordan’s never played a 16-, 17-game season and gone through all that stuff.” At some point, however, Gutekunst & Co. needed to find out what they have in Love. A losing season without a playoff berth proved to be the perfect excuse to do that ASAP. Love looks solid in the pocket, but he has struggled when the play breaks down and he has to throw on the move. Clifford, a fifth-round pick, might have the edge on Etling for the backup spot heading into training camp.

Receivers

Returners: Romeo Doubs, Christian Watson, Samori Toure, Bo Melton, Jeff Cotton

Losses: Randall Cobb, Allen Lazard

Additions: Jayden Reed, Dontayvion Wicks, Grant DuBose, Malik Heath, Duece Watts, Jadakis Bonds

Better, worse or the same? Better

While losing veterans Cobb and Lazard means there’s no one with more than a year of NFL experience, it should allow Doubs and Watson to become stars. And their respective upsides are greater than where Cobb and Lazard are at this point in their careers. What’s more, Doubs and Watson should finally get on the field more together this season after each dealt with injuries as rookies. Toure has received rave reviews from the coaching staff for reshaping his body during the offseason, while the addition of Reed in the second round gives the Packers another potential star in this group.

Running backs

Returners: Aaron Jones, AJ Dillon, Patrick Taylor, Tyler Goodson

Losses: None

Additions: Lew Nichols III, Emanuel Wilson, Henry Pearson

Better, worse or the same? Better

Dillon has all kinds of motivation: He wants to bounce back from a down season, and he’s in a contract year. He also has shown significant improvement as a receiver. Jones doesn’t appear to have lost anything going into Year 7 at a position where players often wear out. And they’re deeper behind the top two with an experienced Taylor, an improved Goodson and a seventh-round pick in Nichols.

Tight ends

Returners: Josiah Deguara, Tyler Davis, Austin Allen

Losses: Robert Tonyan, Marcedes Lewis

Additions: Luke Musgrave, Tucker Kraft, Camren McDonald

Better, worse or the same? Better

Coach Matt LaFleur and the offensive coaches want Lewis, currently a free agent, back for his leadership and blocking, but Gutekunst hasn’t budged on his desire to get younger and more productive at this spot. While the loss of Tonyan and his career-high 53 catches from last season hurts, the Packers now have two highly drafted prospects in Musgrave (Round 2) and Kraft (Round 3), who bring an impressive combination of size and athleticism. Some in the organization think Musgrave has star potential.

Offensive line

Returners: David Bakhtiari, Elgton Jenkins, Josh Myers, Jon Runyan, Zach Tom, Yosh Nijman, Royce Newman, Caleb Jones, Sean Rhyan, Rasheed Walker, Jake Hanson, Luke Tenuta, Jean Delance

Losses: None

Additions: Chuck Filiaga, DJ Scaife Jr., Kadeem Telfort

Better, worse or the same? Better

Bakhtiari and Jenkins are another year removed for their respective ACL injuries, and Tom’s 489 snaps last year as a rookie have him primed for a full-time starting job at center or right tackle. He appears to be an upgrade from Newman, who has played more than 1,500 snaps the previous two seasons.