Packers' Jordan Love 'definitely ready' for Week 1, regardless of preseason finale

GREEN BAY, Wis. -- In the process of getting Jordan Love ready to become the new full-time starting quarterback -- and make no mistake about it, Love believes he’s ready -- the Green Bay Packers found out a few other things that might help their offense too.

There’s rookie receiver Jayden Reed, who in Saturday’s preseason game against the New England Patriots showed he might be the next in a long line of successful receivers the Packers have drafted in the second round. While no one is ready to compare him to previous second-round stars like Davante Adams (2014), Randall Cobb (2011), Jordy Nelson (2008) and Greg Jennings (2006), his 19-yard touchdown from Love was an eye-opener. He’s likely to begin the season as the No. 3 receiver.

There’s undrafted rookie receiver Malik Heath, who may have solidified his spot on the 53-man roster with five catches for 75 yards against the Patriots before the game was called with 10:29 remaining due to an injury to New England cornerback Isaiah Bolden.

There’s an offensive line that has kept Love from getting sacked in either of the two preseason games. And that was without All-Pro left tackle David Bakhtiari, who didn’t play in either one.

There’s even plucky young backup quarterback Sean Clifford, the fifth-round pick who had another productive outing (13-of-19 for 137 yards against the Patriots).

Coach Matt LaFleur hasn’t ruled out playing Love and the No. 1 offense in Saturday's preseason finale against the Seattle Seahawks, but it might not be necessary.

“At this point, I think I'm definitely ready for Week 1 and to carry on throughout the season,” Love said after Saturday’s game. “I think these first two games were a lot of good work. Obviously, getting the [joint] practice in with Cincy and with the Patriots, as well, but I think playing in that last game -- me getting more reps, just getting more comfortable, seeing new looks, going against a different team -- so I don't think it would hurt.”

As long as Love doesn’t get hurt, that is.

“I don’t want to make any decisions quite yet on whether or not we’re going to play these guys,” LaFleur said of his starters. “But I would anticipate them playing a little bit more next week. That’s just the gut feel I have right now. But I do have the right to change my mind on that.”

In five series over the first two preseason games, Love has completed 12 of 18 passes for 130 yards and two touchdowns. He doesn’t have a turnover, although a botched shotgun snap from center Josh Myers ruined Saturday’s first drive.

“I think I’ve been really impressed with how he’s handled himself,” LaFleur said. “It dates back to even last preseason. I know we didn’t always have the results, and I sat up here and defended him pretty hard in terms of some of the play, but it’s about the process, and it’s about all the little things that goes into that position: the command that you have in the huddle, the total command of the offense, the operation.

“Obviously, execution’s a big part of that as well. I think we’ve all seen the growth over these last few years. It’s been pretty cool to witness, but you’ve got to have a short memory in this game because you’re only as good as your last game -- we all know that -- and there’s a lot of work and, quite frankly, it’s only the preseason. We’re going to have to keep building upon this and, hopefully, continue to get better each and every day at practice or whatever the situation he encounters.”