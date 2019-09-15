Texans' offense led by running game in victory over Jaguars

HOUSTON -- A week after playing in a shootout against Drew Brees and the New Orleans Saints, the Houston Texans scored only one touchdown in their 13-12 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday.

The Texans' lone touchdown came in the fourth quarter, when quarterback Deshaun Watson ran for 2 yards on fourth-and-1. Although they had all four receivers (DeAndre Hopkins, Will Fuller V, Kenny Stills and Keke Coutee) healthy again, Hopkins was the only one to catch more than four passes.

Instead, the Texans depended on the running game against the Jaguars. Carlos Hyde ran for 90 yards on 20 carries, and Duke Johnson added 31 yards on six attempts. For the second week in a row, Houston combined for more than 100 rushing yards.

NFL Scores and Standings Everything you need this week:

• Full schedule » | Standings »

• Depth charts for every team »

• Transactions and top news »

• Projected 2020 NFL draft order »

More NFL coverage »

QB breakdown: Watson completed 16 of 29 passes for 159 yards without a passing touchdown or interception. The passing yardage was his fewest since he threw for 139 yards against the Jaguars on Oct. 21, 2018. He did score the Texans' only touchdown of the game, his ninth career rushing touchdown. He now holds the Texans' franchise record for rushing touchdowns by a quarterback, according to ESPN Stats & Information.

Pivotal play: The Texans' defense struggled to get off the field in the fourth quarter, allowing drives of nine and 14 plays to end the game, but came up with a big stop on the two-point conversion with 30 seconds left in the game. After the Jaguars drove down the field and scored on a 4-yard touchdown pass from rookie quarterback Gardner Minshew, Jacksonville went for two instead of attempting an extra point that would have tied the game. Texans safety Justin Reid tackled running back Leonard Fournette inches from the goal line, and the Texans held on to win.

Buy: a breakout performance: For the second week in a row, outside linebacker Whitney Mercilus got to the quarterback. Against the Jaguars on Sunday, Mercilus had two sacks and two forced fumbles. He also had an interception and a sack in the season opener. Mercilus will not completely replace the production the Texans lost when they traded Jadeveon Clowney, but he could have a big impact opposite J.J. Watt.

Eye-popping stat: Watson was sacked four times by the Jaguars, marking the eighth consecutive game Watson has been sacked four or more times in a game. Watson is now tied with Blake Bortles (2014-15) and Jeff George (1997-98) for the longest streak of games taking four or more sacks since it became an official stat in 1982, according to NFL research.