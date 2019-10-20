Texans fall out of first as Jacoby Brissett outduels Deshaun Watson

Deshaun Watson joins Cam Newton as the only players in NFL history to record 7,500 passing yards and 1,000 rushing yards in their first 30 career games. (0:24)

INDIANAPOLIS -- Deshaun Watson entered Houston’s Week 7 game in Indianapolis with talk of an MVP season after huge games in back-to-back weeks, but in the Houston Texans’ 30-23 loss to the Indianapolis Colts, he was outplayed by quarterback Jacoby Brissett.

After accounting for eight touchdowns in his last two games (six passing, two rushing), Watson had just one in the loss to the Colts. Watson completed 23 of 33 passes for 308 yards, with a touchdown and two interceptions. Brissett threw for 326 yards, with four touchdowns and no interceptions.

Watson lost his No. 2 receiver, Will Fuller, with a hamstring injury on the Texans’ first drive, but had two players finish with more than 100 receiving yards. DeAndre Hopkins had nine catches for 106 yards and Kenny Stills finished with four catches for 105 yards.

Deshaun Watson threw two interceptions and was sacked three times in Indianapolis. Bobby Ellis/Getty Images

Troubling trend: After a big win in Kansas City in Week 6, Texans coach Bill O’Brien bemoaned the fact Houston had committed so many penalties -- especially in the red zone -- and noted that was an area in which the team needed to improve. The Texans committed 10 penalties in that game. Against the Colts on Sunday, the Texans had 10 penalties for 54 yards. Indianapolis had five first downs by penalty.

Pivotal play: On third down from the Indianapolis 24 with less than seven minutes remaining in the third quarter and Houston trailing by five points, the Texans forced an incomplete pass by Brissett. But on the play, cornerback Keion Crossen was called for defensive holding, which gave the Colts a first down. Brissett and the Indianapolis offense drove down the field to score a touchdown and take a 28-16 lead.

Eye-popping stat: Texans defensive end J.J. Watt had 10 pressures against the Colts, the most by any player in a game this season. Watt had six quarterback hits, marking his 16th career game with five or more quarterback hits, which is the most in NFL history.