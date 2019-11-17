Texans show they're not one of AFC's top teams in blowout loss

Lamar Jackson throws four touchdown passes and shows off his legs with a 39-yard run as the Ravens defeat the Texans for their sixth straight win. (1:41)

BALTIMORE -- The Houston Texans had a chance to show they were one of the best teams in the AFC on Sunday against the AFC North-leading Baltimore Ravens. Instead, Houston showed it can't even compete with the conference's best in their 41-7 loss in Baltimore.

The Texans were shut out in the first half, which was the first time that Deshaun Watson has been shut out before halftime as a starting quarterback in the NFL or in college, according to ESPN Stats & Information.

It was also the first time this season that the Ravens had shut out an opponent in the first half.

The Texans were coming off a bye week, so they had two weeks to prepare for the Ravens. Now, they have a quick turnaround before hosting the Indianapolis Colts on Thursday night in a game that will be for first place in the AFC South.

QB Breakdown: Watson completed 18 of 29 passes for 169 yards and an interception. He did not throw a touchdown. Watson was sacked six times by the Ravens. He had been sacked just seven times in his past five games combined entering Sunday. He has now been sacked six or more times in a game for the seventh time over the past two seasons, which is more than twice as many as any other quarterback.

Watson was replaced by backup quarterback AJ McCarron for the Texans' final offensive drive.

Biggest hole in the game plan: One of the Texans' strengths this season has been their run defense. Houston entered the game allowing an average of just 84.1 rushing yards per game. The Texans had not allowed a player to rush for 100 or more yards in 25 straight regular season games.

On Sunday, Ravens running back Gus Edwards broke the streak, rushing for 112 yards and a touchdown on eight carries. The Ravens averaged 7.3 yards per carry, with 263 yards on 36 attempts. Quarterback Lamar Jackson also had 86 yards on nine carries before he was taken out of the game midway through the fourth quarter with the Ravens up 34-7.

The 263 rushing yards are the second-most the Texans have ever given up in a game, trailing the 320 they gave up to the Seattle Seahawks in 2005, according to ESPN Stats & Info.

Houston is missing defensive end J.J. Watt, who is on injured reserve after tearing his pectoral muscle in Week 8. Watt's absence also showed up in the pass rush. Jackson was only sacked one time Sunday.

Eye-popping stat: With his fourth catch against the Ravens, DeAndre Hopkins became the 74th receiver in NFL history with 600 career receptions. Hopkins is the second-youngest to hit that mark, trailing only Larry Fitzgerald. Hopkins finished the game with seven catches for 80 yards.