New Texans OT Charlie Heck leaned on family in 2020 NFL draft prep

Former UNC offensive tackle Charlie Heck has a smooth kickstep and enough length to push speed rushers past the quarterback. (0:40)

HOUSTON -- The Heck NFL legacy continued on Day 3 of the NFL draft when North Carolina offensive tackle Charlie Heck, the son of Kansas City Chiefs offensive line coach Andy Heck, was drafted by the Houston Texans in the fourth round with the 126th overall pick.

Andy was the No. 15 pick for the Seattle Seahawks in 1989. He spent 12 seasons playing with the Seahawks, Chicago Bears and Washington Redskins, and is in his 17th year as an NFL assistant coach. Charlie’s older brother, Jon, also played college football. He was a four-year starter (2013-16) at right tackle for the Tar Heels.

“Football has been in my family a long time,” Charlie Heck said. “My dad played, he’s a coach now, so it’s kind of been in my blood growing up.”

Andy Heck has been the Chiefs offensive line coach since 2013, and was a part of the Super Bowl champion team last season. Charlie Heck got to celebrate that victory on the field with his family after the game.

“I was really proud of my dad last year,” Heck said, “and he’s really proud of me now.”

Heck will join Rod Johnson at swing tackle for the Texans, behind left tackle Laremy Tunsil and right tackle Tytus Howard.

The Texans can only hope that Charlie Heck has as long and productive career as his father Andy, a longtime NFL lineman and assistant coach. Greg Thompson/Icon Sportswire

Heck started 12 games at left tackle at North Carolina as a redshirt senior last season after playing the two previous seasons on the right side. According to Pro Football Focus, Heck allowed 14 pressures in 2019, but did not allow a sack.

Heck leaned on his family during the pre-draft process, especially because of all the changes and restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic. His brother, now a strength coach at UNC, has helped him with workouts in his home gym, and he’s been riding his mom’s Peloton bike in the basement. And from his father, he’s gotten advice on how to navigate the uncertainty going forward.

“[He said], 'Put your head down and grind,'” Heck said. “We’re hoping we can get into camp here, and you just got to show up prepared and just put your head down and work. That’s what it’s going to come down to.”