J.J. Watt agrees: Texans must build everything around Deshaun Watson

Adam Schefter and Marcus Spears discuss the significance of Bill O'Brien's heated exchange with J.J. Watt at a practice and give their thoughts on how the Texans should move on after O'Brien's firing. (3:05)

HOUSTON -- For all that Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt has done for the city and organization, he recognizes that at age 31, he is not the key to the team’s future success.

It is Deshaun Watson, the team’s franchise quarterback who signed a $160 million contract extension in September, whose performances moving forward largely will determine the trajectory of the Texans.

“When you have the talent that we have, specifically at the quarterback position in this league, you can’t be 0-4,” Watt said Wednesday, two days after general manager and head coach Bill O’Brien was fired. “... Deshaun Watson’s an incredible quarterback. He’s the face of this franchise. He’s the future of this team and this city.

Rocky Start Texans QB Deshaun Watson's stats in his first four games and how it ranks among NFL quarterbacks. 2020 Rank Total QBR 57.3 21st Comp. % 65.6 20th TD % 4.7 19th TD-INT ratio 2.0 17th Sack % 11.1 32nd ESPN

“We have to do whatever we possibly can to make sure that he’s in the best position to have success and to lead this place to success, not only this year, not only next year, but for the next 10 years. Whatever it takes to give him all the tools he needs to be successful in order to ... flourish and build into the best possible version of himself he can be, that’s what we need to do.”

The Texans have put Watson through a lot in his first four seasons in the NFL, and he is entering only Week 5 in year No. 4. Houston has had three general managers during Watson’s professional career. His No. 1 receiver, DeAndre Hopkins, was traded this offseason, and now the former Clemson star is on his second head coach after O’Brien was fired Monday.

One big reason for the Texans’ 0-4 record is a slow start from Watson. Through the first four games, Watson’s Total QBR (57.3), touchdown percentage (4.7), touchdown-to-interception ratio (2.0) and sack percentage (10.2) are the worst of his career, according to ESPN Stats & Information research. He also has the second-worst drop-off in Total QBR since last season (70.5 to 57.3) and the Texans' offense has the second-worst decline in efficiency, ahead of only the New York Giants.

“I’ve got to continue to grow individually and bring a lot of people along with me,” Watson said. “The organization has a bright future. We want to go in the direction that’s going to take a lot of work, but very, very successful. We have the opportunity. We have the people in the locker room to go where we want to go. We just have to go do it and find the right pieces to match and be on the same page.”

Watson doesn't have a lot of experience playing for a losing team -- the Texans have won the AFC South in every season of his NFL career during which he has been healthy. (The Texans finished in last place during his rookie season, when he tore an ACL in practice after seven games.) He wants to see stability going forward.

Will Fuller V, Deshaun Watson and the Texans will try to get back on track Sunday against the Jaguars. Troy Taormina/USA TODAY Sports

“For me, my main focus is, of course, finding something that’s stable for a long period of time,” Watson said. “... If you have a lot of change and a lot of people that’s not on the same page, regardless of how good your team is or how good your organization is supposed to be, it’s not going to be where it needs to be.

“There’s going to be a lot of inconsistency and that’s the things that we’re going through right now and sometimes it takes a little time, but you’ve got to have that solid foundation before you can pile on things you want to pile on. The foundation, or whatever you believe in or whatever you stand on, has to be solid. Once that’s solid, then you can pile and build what you want to build, and that’s what we’re trying to figure out right now. We’re trying to figure out that solid foundation for this organization, for this team, for my career, for 99’s [J.J. Watt's] career, for all the players in that locker room’s career.”

Watson said he’s been reaching out to players from other organizations who have gone through similar transitions “and learning from them, how things go, how things operate.”

“So I’m just learning on the fly and just making sure I’m keeping my head above water and trying to get better as a player but also making sure this organization, as long as I’m here, is going in the right direction,” Watson said.

play 0:35 Swinney has no interest in reuniting with Watson, Texans job Dabo Swinney is uninterested in the Texans' head coaching job following the firing of Bill O'Brien and has not heard from former Clemson QB Deshaun Watson.

For now, the stability that Watson craves comes from offensive coordinator Tim Kelly. Watson knows that Kelly will be calling plays the rest of the season -- O'Brien handed over playcalling duties to Kelly this offseason, but in Week 4, he switched up who was relaying plays to Watson.

Watson said Wednesday that “we’re all confident in Tim Kelly.”

“I believe in Tim Kelly and what he has potential to do and what he’s been doing and what he’s proven to do,” Watson said. “We’re all just going to come together and continue to grow. This is his first year as a playcaller, so there’s growing pains to that and for me to be on the same page with him. We’re learning as we go, and we’ve got to be able to learn on the fly and adjust and try to have that success.”

The Texans believe they have the talent to succeed on offense. “We just have to do it for four quarters,” Watson said. The best example of this was in Week 3 in Pittsburgh, when the offense scored three touchdowns in the first half but was held scoreless in the second half.

The Texans had the toughest schedule to start the season, but it should get easier on Sunday. The Jacksonville Jaguars (1-3) are also struggling, and they have allowed 30 or more points in three straight games, which is tied for the longest streak in franchise history, according to ESPN Stats & Information research.

Watson made his NFL debut in the second half of the 2017 opener against the Jaguars, a team he has never lost to as the starting quarterback. Now, four years later, he will look to start the next chapter in his career against them.

“The potential is there, and the consistency is going to come as we continue to grow and continue to work,” Watson said. “Now, Tim Kelly has the open book for him to just do what he wants to do and how he wants to control this offense with me, and we’re going to do it together.”