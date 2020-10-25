Texans should enter sell-now mode after 1-6 start

HOUSTON -- With another loss, this time falling 35-20 to the Green Bay Packers in a game that never felt close, the Houston Texans are going into their bye week and the trade deadline 1-6 and in serious sell-now mode.

Pass-rusher J.J. Watt and receiver Will Fuller are among several Texans veterans with expiring contracts who could, if put in the right situation, help a contender in 2020. With the lack of young, promising talents -- and limited upcoming draft capital -- the Texans' focus should be on acquiring as many draft picks as possible.

Houston is in a unique position. It doesn't really matter where they finish this season because their first- and second-round picks will be going to Miami as part of the trade that brought left tackle Laremy Tunsil and wide receiver Kenny Stills to Houston.

There's no way to redo the damage of former general manager and head coach Bill O'Brien’s franchise-altering trades since the start of the 2019 season, but the Texans can try and stockpile as many picks as they can for the new front office and coaching staff.

While the Texans' front office is not interested in a fire sale without getting the proper value in return, it is at the point where this team does not resemble a unit that looks like they could be a legitimate Super Bowl contender any time soon, even with quarterback Deshaun Watson under a lengthy contract extension. The team must look toward the future.

QB breakdown: After throwing for a combined 694 yards and seven touchdowns in his previous two games, Watson and the offense couldn't keep up with the Packers. Watson completed 29 of 39 passes for 309 yards and two touchdowns. The second score came with less than two minutes to go and the game firmly out of reach.

Hole in the game plan: Again, the Texans are not getting any production from their running game. David Johnson led the way with 42 yards on 14 carries. Duke Johnson had one carry for minus-1 yard. Houston traded for Johnson during the offseason, but so far he has not been consistently productive. David Johnson did catch his first touchdown with the Texans in the third quarter.

Hole in the game plan, II: Cornerback Bradley Roby left the game with a knee injury after the first drive, and the Texans could not stop Aaron Rodgers and the Packers through the air. Wide receiver Davante Adams had the best game of his career, finishing with 13 catches for 196 yards and two touchdowns, including a 45-yard touchdown reception in the third quarter. Adams was one catch shy of tying the franchise record of 14 catches, a mark he hit in Week 1 of this season.

Troubling trend: After again going three-and-out on their first offensive drive, the Texans became the only team to punt on each of their opening drives this season, according to ESPN Stats & Information.