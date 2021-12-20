Here's what the Houston Texans' victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars meant for the 2022 draft

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The battle for last place in the AFC South on Sunday had an important implication for the top of the 2022 NFL Draft, with both the Houston Texans and Jacksonville Jaguars entering the game at 2-11.

Sunday’s result, a 30-16 victory for the Texans, coupled with a Detroit Lions victory, shook up the draft order going into Week 16 of the season.

Now, the Jaguars are in the driver’s seat, with a 55% chance to earn the No. 1 pick for the second season in a row, according to ESPN’s Football Power Index. The Jaguars play the New York Jets (3-11) in Week 16, but follow that against the New England Patriots and Indianapolis Colts, two teams in the playoff hunt.

David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The Lions, at 1-11-1 entering the weekend, saw their 57.4% chance for the top pick drop to 24%. The Jets are at 11% and the Texans are fourth at 10%, which dropped from 27.5% entering the game.

If teams end up with the same record at the end of the season, the tiebreaker is strength of schedule. The team with the easier strength of schedule will have the higher pick. That number is dependent on the results of every team the Jaguars, Lions, Texans and Jets have played this season.

Texans coach David Culley has been clear whenever asked about draft positioning that he’s focused only on winning each game. The victory in Jacksonville gives the rookie head coach his third of the season, two of which have come against the Jaguars.

On Sunday, the Texans were led by wide receiver Brandin Cooks, who caught seven passes for 102 yards and two touchdowns. His second score for 43 yards, the “dagger,” quarterback Davis Mills called it, came late in the fourth quarter.

Jacksonville’s 2021 No. 1 pick, quarterback Trevor Lawrence, completed 22 of 38 passes for 210 yards in the loss.

In his most recent mock draft, ESPN's Todd McShay had Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson going with the top pick, Oregon defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux going second, Alabama offensive tackle Evan Neal at No. 3 and LSU cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. rounding out the top four.

The Texans, even with their latest win, have shown this season that there are holes all over the field. While Houston is still looking for its answer at quarterback, having such a weak draft at the position likely has the Texans picking the best player available wherever they end up drafting.