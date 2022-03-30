Without Deshaun Watson, expect the Houston Texans to look similar in 2022

PALM BEACH, Fla. -- The list of moves the Houston Texans have made in free agency looks similar to the roster the Texans fielded a year ago. Now, two weeks since the start of the new league year, Houston has re-signed 15 players who played for the team last season, a team that went 4-13 and ended up with the No. 3 pick in the draft. And while the team struggled last season, the franchise was clearly trying to rebuild the culture and the expectations around the team after hiring general manager Nick Caserio. “Familiarity always helps, but performance is more important,” Caserio said. “They have to play well. … Even though on offense we're making some changes and modifications, overall what the expectations are on a day-to-day basis, what the attitude is when you walk in the building, here's what's important, here's who to talk to about whatever. All those things are important.” Caserio said that’s why he chose to sign more players on two-year contracts this offseason. A year ago, after replacing Bill O’Brien, Caserio built the roster by adding 36 players via free agency or waivers -- mostly to one-year deals. “Last year, it was 'One year, all right, let's get as many people in the building as possible and kind of see what we have,'” Caserio said. “And now we have a better understanding of, 'Look, we have to play better. We have to perform better,' and the players' performance is ultimately the most important thing.” Coach Lovie Smith, who was promoted from defensive coordinator in January to replace David Culley, said he’s seen the change between the way Caserio built the Texans’ roster a year ago. “We won four games last year,” Smith said. … “That transition has started. And to be able to sustain it for a long period of time, I think you need to do it through the draft with younger players, all of that. A combination of both, but the foundation has to be through the draft.” Smith pointed to the six first-round picks the Texans will have in the next three years, three included in the trade that sent quarterback Deshaun Watson to Cleveland. “You can do an awful lot with those,” Smith said. “But this year is about right now -- those two -- and the rest of this group coming in. And that’s why it’s so important.” The Texans have 67 players on their roster right now, and Caserio estimated Houston would add “another 20 to 25 more” between the draft and other offseason signings. He said he expected to have “an influx of younger players” compared to the veteran group the team carried last season. On cutdown day in 2021, the Texans had an average age of 26.8, which was the second-oldest in the NFL. “That’s where we are,” Smith said. “That’s the beauty of it, though. To get guys coming into the league that are hungry, ready to go. … You kind of know what you’re getting. Those eager minds coming into the building, those sponges that you’re getting coming in. It has to start that way, and that’s why those draft picks we were able to get [are important]. And while Caserio and Smith clearly made it a point to have some continuity with returning players, they did it with the coaching staff as well. While there was some turnover when Culley was fired, Smith kept Pep Hamilton, whom he promoted from passing-game coordinator and quarterbacks coach to offensive coordinator to replace Tim Kelly. Caserio pointed to the positive of quarterback Davis Mills, as well, stating that the 2021 third-round pick would benefit from a second year in Hamilton’s system. “I got to see the best, some of the best, of what Davis could do last year,” Smith said. “Practice field, game, all of that. So you start with that. Demeanor. He’s smart. He can throw the ball. He’s a better athlete than he’s given credit for. Second year in the system with Pep Hamilton. “All of those things just feel like [it puts him] ahead of the curve a little bit. And I’ve been around a few quarterbacks in my time. I know what they look like, and we’re excited about going forward with him.”