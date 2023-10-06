How C.J. Stroud knew WR Nico Collins would be 'special' ahead of his hot start

C.J. Stroud joins Pat McAfee to discuss how he plans to prove his pre-draft doubters wrong with the Texans. (1:42)

HOUSTON -- It was a blistering hot day as the Houston Texans were entrenched in training camp in late July. Rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud was just starting to get comfortable in the offense.

During an 11-on-11 drill that day, Stroud dropped back and launched a deep ball to receiver Nico Collins down the sideline with cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. in coverage. Collins made a tightly contested catch and tumbled to the ground in what would be Stroud's first dynamic play during camp.

That moment is when Stroud knew Collins could be "special."

"We had a couple of opportunities to hit a go-ball early," Stroud told ESPN. "Nico was the first one I connected with. I was like, 'Man, that dude is good to be that big, physical and fast. He's good with his feet and his hands. He's a superstar. So it was like the first couple days of training camp. I found out that me and Nico could be special."

And through the first four weeks, the 6-foot-4, 215-pound receiver has lived up to Stroud's conviction. Collins, a third-year receiver out of Michigan, is fifth in receiving yards (428), tied for second in touchdowns (three), and leads the league in yards after the catch (199).

Houston Texans wide receiver Nico Collins comes into Week 5 ranked fifth in the NFL in receiving yards at 428. Troy Taormina/USA TODAY Sports

Collins is part of why Stroud has thrown for the second-most yards (1,212) in league history through four starts of his career.

But Collins is not "worried about stat lines" because he believes he hasn't scratched the surface of his capability. He's still waiting for consistency in his "just go" mentality instead of occasionally thinking when he plays.

"It showed in the Colts game, it showed in the Steelers game," Collins said. "I'm just trying to improve on my game every single week I can, but once I find it, it's over with for everyone."

Simply put, Collins wants to be "the best," and the franchise's all-time leading receiver, Andre Johnson, saw the potential in Collins early. Johnson, who started the "just go" mentality in Houston, would stop by practices last season and just talk to Collins about his overthinking instead of playing instinctually.

"He was on the field a lot with us," Collins said of Johnson. "And he was telling me, 'You a big dude. Stop thinking and just go.' That stuff just stuck with me. He could tell I was thinking, trying to figure it out."

Being in the receiver room with veterans during Collins' first two seasons also would be key for his development, as Chris Moore, Brandin Cooks and Phillip Dorsett had a combined 26 years of NFL experience.

In his first two seasons, Collins had 927 yards and three touchdowns, but they advised him how to deal with the typical struggles for first- and second-year players so he could eventually take a leap.

"Being around vets who have already been there kind of helped me out," Collins said. '"You gotta do what's best for you.' That's what Cooks told me. It's gonna be a lot of guys telling you to do this. Do that. End of the day, it's about you. Find what fits you, stick to it, trust it and keep building from that.

"I watch a lot of receivers that fit my body frame, like Mike Evans, Larry Fitzgerald and Julio Jones."

Collins' hot start may shock some, but coach DeMeco Ryans said the receiver room would "surprise" folks coming into camp.

"From Nico, I saw the things he did in OTAs and training camp. He was making a ton of big plays in training camp [and] OTAs, so it is not surprising that he’s doing that when it comes to the games," Ryans said. "He’s been consistent. He took care of himself, he’s been healthy, he’s been out there every day working -- working hard at it -- and it shows.

"Now, everyone gets to see that work come to life here.”

Collins knows teams will game plan for him as he puts out production like he did in Week 4 against Pittsburgh, where he went for 168 yards and two touchdowns on seven catches, but his focus is just "to be consistent." As it is for the Texans (2-2), who will try to extend their winning streak to three for the first time since 2018 when they travel to the Atlanta Falcons (2-2) on Sunday (1 p.m. ET, Fox).