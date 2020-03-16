DeForest Buckner trade brings Colts a little closer to free-agent QBs

Adam Schefter details the Colts' trade that sent a first-round pick (13th overall) to the 49ers in exchange for DT DeForest Buckner. (1:21)

INDIANAPOLIS -- The Indianapolis Colts' decision to trade the 13th overall pick in the NFL draft to the San Francisco 49ers for defensive lineman DeForest Buckner left a burning question: What about the quarterback situation?

The Colts ended the 2019 season with a murky QB outlook. And it's the same way three months later.

Trading their only first-round pick at the moment means the Colts apparently aren't sold on Utah State quarterback Jordan Love or Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert. One of those two players were projected to be on the board when the Colts were on the clock.

But acquiring a player of Buckner’s talent outweighed the need of selecting a quarterback in the first round for the Colts. They lacked a presence on the interior of the defensive line last season. Buckner and his 19.5 sacks over the past two seasons will fill that void, and he'll pair with veteran Justin Houston on the edge. Buckner’s 3,347 snaps played are the third most among defensive lineman over the past four seasons.

Trading the 13th overall pick doesn’t mean the Colts won’t select a quarterback at some point in the draft. It likely would be on the second or third day unless they trade back into the first round. Washington’s Jacob Eason, Georgia’s Jake Fromm and Oklahoma’s Jalen Hurts could be available for the Colts in the second round or later. Any quarterback selected likely will spend at least his rookie season in a developmental role.

Based off owner Jim Irsay and general manager Chris Ballard not committing to Jacoby Brissett as their starter for next season, the likelihood of the Colts signing a new starting quarterback during free agency grew on Monday.

The Colts, according to a source, have interest in former Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers. Colts coach Frank Reich and offensive coordinator Nick Sirianni coached Rivers as assistants with the Chargers. Other free-agent quarterbacks still on the market are Jameis Winston, Tom Brady and Teddy Bridgewater.

DeForest Buckner was the seventh pick of the draft in 2016 and was a second-team All-Pro in 2019. Tony Avelar/AP

Money became even more of an issue for the Colts after they gave Buckner a new deal that will average $21 million a season. They have about $45 million in salary-cap space remaining. That seems like a lot, but it could go quickly if Ballard decides to make a run at a veteran quarterback on the market. Ballard has to be cost-conscious because players such as receiver T.Y. Hilton and center Ryan Kelly will be seeking new deals at some point in the near future.

To indicate how fluid things are when it comes to quarterback, you can’t shut the door on the possibility of Brissett, who has one year left on his contract, returning as the starter. An improved defense that will be anchored by Buckner, Houston and Pro Bowl linebacker Darius Leonard could mean Brissett doesn’t have to shoulder as much of the load next season.

The options are there -- now it's matter of the Colts deciding on a direction.