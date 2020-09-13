Philip Rivers brings his turnover problems to Colts in Week 1 loss

Cornerback C.J. Henderson gets the clutch pass break up against T.Y. Hilton to secure the Jaguars' win over the Colts. (0:18)

The Indianapolis Colts knew what they were getting they agreed to sign quarterback Philip Rivers to a one-year, $25 million contract back in the spring.

Rivers would complete some tough throws that he probably shouldn’t attempt. He would also make some boneheaded throws that would leave you scratching your head, wondering what he was thinking by attempting that pass.

So that meant the biggest question mark about the Colts’ decision to sign Rivers was would they be getting the turnover-prone quarterback from 2019 or one who showed consistency throughout his career?

Unfortunately for the Colts, they saw the bad side of Rivers in his Indianapolis debut against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday.

Rivers threw two interceptions, including one in the fourth quarter, in the Colts' 27-20 loss to Jacksonville. He has lost 64 games by seven points or less in his career, which is five more than any other quarterback in the Super Bowl era, according to ESPN Stats & Information.

The start seemed promising for Rivers, as he opened the game by leading the Colts down the field to a very quick 7-0 lead. But things started to turn for Rivers when he tried to force a throw into a double team to receiver T.Y. Hilton that was picked off by cornerback C.J. Henderson.

But Rivers’ early mishap could have been forgotten had he been able to lead the Colts to a victory in the fourth quarter.

That was wishful thinking.

Indianapolis was down 24-20 when Rivers locked in on receiver Parris Campbell and didn’t see Jaguars safety Andrew Wingard at the Colts’ 32-yard line.

Philip Rivers threw for 363 yards in his Colts debut, but also two interceptions. AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton

Rivers has now committed 25 turnovers, including 22 interceptions, in his past 17 games, going back to last season.

The Colts can’t afford to continue to have Rivers turning the ball over because they won’t stand much of a chance if that’s the case this season.

Troubling trend: No pressure. No coverage. And no chance for the Colts defensively against Jacksonville.

Jaguars quarterback Gardner Minshew had a field day picking apart what was supposed to be an improved Colts defense on Sunday.

Minshew went 19-of-20 for 173 yards and three touchdowns against the Darius Leonard-led Colts defense. What was even more embarrassing for the Colts was that Minshew completed his final 15 pass attempts.

That’s not supposed to happen with Leonard anchoring the defense and with the addition of DeForest Buckner to go with Justin Houston on the defensive line. But the 2020 Colts defense looked just like the 2019 unit that faltered at the end of the season, when they were picked apart. In his last two games against the Colts (a Week 17 Jaguars victory last December), Minshew is 46-of-59 for 468 yards and six TDs.

Denico Autry was one of the few bright spots, as he had two of the team’s three sacks.

Buy on a breakout performance: Rookie running back Jonathan Taylor could be getting more on his plate than he thought this season. That’s because starter Marlon Mack left Sunday’s game with a possible Achilles injury that would likely take him out for the rest of the season.

Taylor, who was selected in the second round of this year’s draft, gained 36 yards on a screen pass the first time he touched the ball. He finished with nine carries for 22 yards to go with six catches for 67 yards.

Depending on the direction coach Frank Reich wants to go with, Taylor could become the starting running back or continue to be the primary backup to Nyheim Hines.

Too many blown chances: The Colts were 3 yards from going ahead 14-0 on the Jaguars when Hines was stuffed up the middle on a fourth-down rush.

That was just the start of mishaps for the Colts.

Rookie Rodrigo Blankenship missed a 30-yard field goal that would have extended the Colts’ lead 20-14. Kicking problems is the last thing the Colts need after a horrible kicking situation with Adam Vinatieri last season.