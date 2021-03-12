Will Colts GM Chris Ballard spend big to address pass rush, offensive line issues?

Matthew Berry reacts to Carson Wentz being traded to the Colts and predicts how his fantasy value will be affected. (2:19)

INDIANAPOLIS -- About the only thing we know for sure when it comes to the Indianapolis Colts and the start of free agency March 17 is they won’t be looking for a starting quarterback.

The Colts will officially acquire Carson Wentz from the Philadelphia Eagles next week. Despite the hype surrounding what he’ll hopefully bring on the field, Indianapolis can't be be considered a Super Bowl contender just yet.

The Colts are projected to have around $72.9 million in salary-cap space, second only to the Jacksonville Jaguars, according to Roster Management System. They do have the potential to make a run in the AFC, but only after they address some glaring needs such as pass-rusher and receiver. The Colts also have to replace the retired left tackle Anthony Castonzo. (All-Pro guard Quenton Nelson is a wild card here, because the Colts haven’t ruled out possibly sliding him over one spot to replace Castonzo.)

The Colts likely won’t address all those positions in free agency. They can do it through trades, the draft or filling some areas internally with players currently on the roster.

One thing to remember with general manager Chris Ballard when it comes to free agency: He leans toward being more of a Dollar General-type spender. Ballard usually likes to let the headline-grabbing players sign their big deals first and then start his bargain shopping.

Ballard said during his season-ending news conference in January he’s more open to bringing in players who may have had issues in the past, because of the strong locker room culture the organization has built. He also prefers younger players who still have plenty of room for growth, even though he has brought in older veterans in the past such as Justin Houston and Philip Rivers.

Here is a look at the Colts' top areas of need and potential free-agent options to fill them.

Left tackle

Joe Thuney

Thuney became available after the Patriots decided against using the franchise tag on him. He spent the first four years of his career playing left guard before moving to tackle last season. That would give the Colts the option of either moving Nelson to tackle or keeping him at guard and having Thuney playing tackle. Thuney has not missed a game and started all 80 games of his NFL career. But he would likely come with a hefty price tag.

Trent Williams

Williams is the best tackle available on the market. He started 14 games for the 49ers last season after sitting out the 2019 season due to issues with the Washington Football Team. Williams could easily slide into the left tackle position, which would allow Nelson to remain at guard. Two things that could keep Ballard from going after Williams are his age (33) and the fact he hasn’t played all 16 games in a season since 2013.

Others: Alejandro Villanueva, Russell Okung, Kelvin Beachum

Pass-rusher

Bud Dupree had eight sacks and two forced fumbles in 11 games before suffering his season-ending injury. AP Photo/Keith Srakocic

Bud Dupree

Like with Thuney, the Steelers decided not to use their franchise tag on Dupree. Dupree is what the Colts need: a young pass-rusher. He has 19.5 sacks since the start of the 2019 season despite missing five games last season due to a torn ACL. The Colts could be losing Justin Houston (8 sacks) and Denico Autry (7.5 sacks) in free agency. Dupree’s price tag may not be as high because he’s coming off the injury.

Shaquil Barrett

Barrett didn’t repeat his 2019 season of 19.5 sacks in 2020, but he still was productive, recording eight sacks and 11 tackles for loss for the Super Bowl champs. It’ll be interesting to see how teams value him as a free agent since he experienced a drop-off in sacks last season.

Others: Yannick Ngakoue, Trey Hendrickson, Haason Reddick, Leonard Floyd, Carl Lawson

Wide receiver

JuJu Smith-Schuster

Smith-Schuster fits the mold of being in the young and talented category. He appeared to be on his way to being one of the top receivers in the league when he had 111 receptions and 1,426 yards during his second season in 2018. But then his production dropped to 552 yards (in 12 games) and 831 yards during the 2019 and 2020 seasons, respectively.

Kenny Golladay

Golladay went from back-to-back 1,000-yard receiving seasons, including leading the NFL in receiving touchdowns (11) in 2019, to having only 338 yards receiving in 2020, to the Lions deciding not to use the franchise tag on him. Golladay dealt with a hamstring injury early last season and a hip injury later on, which caused him to miss 11 games.

Others: Nelson Agholor, Corey Davis, A.J. Green, Curtis Samuel, Will Fuller V