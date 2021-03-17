        <
          Carson Wentz's No. 1 fan reveals the Colts quarterback's new jersey number

          INDIANAPOLIS -- The mystery over which number new Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz will wear next season is evidently over.

          Wentz, whom the Colts acquired from Philadelphia, revealed his new jersey -- No. 2 -- when a fan, Giovanni Hamilton, wore it on social media Wednesday.

          Hamilton, who has a rare condition called Schwartz-Jampel syndrome, met Wentz during Eagles training camp in 2019. Hamilton's Twitter page says he's "Carson Wentz’s #1 fan."

          Wentz had to switch his jersey number from 11 to 2 because Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. declined to switch with his new quarterback. The Colts are giving Philadelphia a 2021 third-round pick and 2022 second-round pick that could turn into a first-round pick for Wentz.

          "I am number 11," Pittman told TMZ Sports in February. "... I don't think there's any deal that is gonna be done."